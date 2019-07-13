From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

A host of A-listers and royals have appeared at the tournament, which finishes this weekend.

Not only does Wimbledon give us two weeks of dazzling on-court action as the world’s greatest tennis players go head to head in SW4, the iconic event also offers amazing celeb-spotting opportunities as a host of famous faces descend on Centre Court.

Since many are seated in the royal box, these famous spectators know they need to be suitably attired for the tournament – which concludes on Sunday with the men’s final – and this year has been no exception.

Here are all the stylish celebrity appearances you might have missed from Wimbledon…

Jude Law

Actor Jude Law looked extremely dapper at the men’s singles semi-final on Friday, sporting a navy double-breasted blazer, beige trousers and a white shirt and tie.

He was joined by wife Phillipa Coan who was decked out in her finest ‘Wimbledon whites’.

Actor Jude Law, centre, and his wife Phillipa Coan arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court (Ben Curtis/AP)

Leona Lewis

Singer Leona Lewis was also in attendance to watch Roger Federer take on Rafael Nadal in the semi-final, the British beauty choosing a low-cut blue striped jumpsuit paired with a white Prada basket bag.

Leona Lewis on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Beckham

A regular in the royal box, David Beckham was at Centre Court on Thursday with mum Sandra. The ex-footballer chose a summery light brown suit jacket and blue striped shirt for the occasion.

David Beckham in the royal box on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Claire Foy

Looking every inch the English rose, The Crown star Claire Foy also made an appearance in the royal box, choosing a white belted halterneck dress with floral print teamed with nude strappy heels.

The 35-year-old completed her look with the cutest little striped bucket bag – that’s what we call serving a sartorial ace.

Claire Foy on day ten of Wimbledon (Philip Toscano/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan made a surprise appearance on day four of the tournament to watch her friend Serena Williams on Centre Court.

Flanked in the royal box by two friends, the Duchess kept her look low-key, opting for a white pinstripe blazer, jeans and white fedora hat with a black ribbon.

Meghan applauds after watching Serena Williams on court at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jodie Kidd

Former model and TV presenter Jodie Kidd brought a bit of boho chic to proceedings, teaming a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress with gladiator sandals, a snakeskin belt and a Lulu Guinness bag.

Jodie Kidd on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships (Philip Toscano/PA)

Anna Wintour

US Vogue editor is well known for being a tennis fanatic and rarely misses Wimbledon.

She was at Centre Court to watch her friend Roger Federer play against Kei Nishikori, wearing a white floral shirt dress topped off with her trademark bob haircut and huge sunglasses.

Anna Wintour on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ruth Wilson

Actor Ruth Wilson looked gorgeously glam earlier this week in a black and white striped midi dress with a red belt, which she matched with her red lipstick.

Ruth Wilson arrives on day eight (Philip Toscano/PA)

Pippa Matthews

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa was pretty in pink on day seven, opting for a demure blush pink knee-length dress and matching hat worn with a small woven clutch bag and mule sandals.

Pippa Matthews on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships (Philip Toscano/PA)

