Football star Megan Rapinoe proves formal shorts are the trend of the summer

Paired with a slouchy blazer, it’s the best way to look cool when you’re dressing up.

Women wearing suits is not exactly new news – we’ve been playing around with androgyny and tailoring for years. But as the weather heats up, some people want to keep the powerful look but make it more summer appropriate.

USA’s football star Megan Rapinoe showed us how to do wear formal shorts effortlessly at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles. She donned slouchy black leather shorts with a boyfriend-style blazer, wearing multiple necklaces instead of a shirt underneath to give the look a bit more of an edge.

At the ESPYs Rapinoe wore slouchy leather shorts with a black blazer (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The American squad actually did their hair and make-up on a plane to the awards, making Rapinoe’s polished look even more impressive.

And the sports star is by no means the only female celebrity to be lured in by formal shorts this summer. Just last night DJ Clara Amfo donned a Ganni two-piece with a tiger print pattern in bright green and black.

Clara Amfo in Ganni (Doug Peters/PA)

Last month Katie Piper wore a more pared-back version of the trend in an all-white outfit of shorts and a matching short-sleeved jacket.

Katie Piper in all white last month (Ian West/PA)

In the world of high fashion tailoring, designer Thom Browne reigns supreme. He’s mastered the art of short suits both on men and women – best seen here on singer Janelle Monae, who really leans into an androgynous style.

But a special shout-out has to go to Rita Ora, who preempted this summer’s trend back in 2017. She turned heads at BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards in a Burberry two-piece with the all-over nova check – you’ve got to respect how she doesn’t do anything by halves.

Rita Ora pre-empted the trend in 2017 with this OTT Burberry outfit (Ian West/PA)

And it’s not just celebrities who are nailing the formal short suit look.

The best thing about this trend is you can adapt it to suit your style. If you’re a more formal dresser, pair shorts with a silk camisole underneath; if you’re looking for a more casual vibe, wear them with a plain white tee and trainers.

You can also mix up patterns or keep it simple and in one colour. You can wear a matching blazer or skip it – the key thing about this look is to keep everything slouchy (it’s not the bike short trend).

If you can’t quite afford a custom fit from Thom Browne (who can?) here are some good high street options…

(Reiss/PA)

Tailored yellow shorts, £55 (was £125), and single-breasted jacket, £190 (was £275), from Reiss.

(Asos/PA)

Collusion suit in check, shorts, £18, blazer, £30, Asos

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Mint shorts, £13 (were £15), and oversized boyfriend blazer, £23 (was £28), Pretty Little Thing

© Press Association 2019