Take a bow: How to wear summer’s biggest party fashion trend

Supersized bows were all over the spring/summer catwalks. Katie Wright has the trend all tied up.

More than just a fastening, bows were a major fashion statement on the spring/summer catwalks, with swathes of silk looped to create huge 3D embellishments on gowns at Valentino and Emilia Wickstead, two houses know their incredible eveningwear.

Even the usually irreverent Jeremy Scott sent a regal red cape knotted with a bow down the runway at Moschino – it seems last year’s royal wedding double-whammy was still on the minds of designers when they were sketching for spring.

Oversized ribbons also adorned black cocktail dresses at Richard Quinn and Celine, giving the look at an Eighties edge, and it’s already proved popular on the red carpet, with model Alek Wek choosing one of Wickstead’s bow-backed dresses for the British Fashion Awards.

At the Met Gala in May, Elizabeth Debicki was perfectly dressed for the ‘camp’ theme in a powder pink bow-topped gown by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Model Alek Wek in Emilia Wickstead at the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

But how do you wear the supersized bow look if you haven’t got a glitzy gala event to go to?

Luckily, the high street’s interpretations of the trend are a lot more wearable – they’re still perfect for partying though.

Whether it’s a wedding, garden party or birthday night-out, a catwalk-inspired pencil dress with bow detailing on the top half is always a winner.

Play up the Eighties associations with diamante detailing, luxe satin or velvet textures and one-shoulder silhouettes.

Elizabeth Debicki in a bow detail Salvatore Ferragamo gown at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Colour-wise, keep it simple with monochrome hues and a lipstick shade as an accent – think scarlet, fuchsia or frosted pink.

You can BYOB (bring your own bow) with a silk scarf tied around your neck, or a bow-adorned scrunchie to top off your look – huge hair bows were also big news on the catwalks.

Ready to take a bow? Here’s our pick of the best catwalk-inspired pieces on the high street…

(Coast/PA)

Coast Bow Back Bandeau Bodice, £89; Split Front Full Maxi Skirt, £159

(Roman/PA)

Roman Black Bow Detail Dress, currently reduced to £35 from £48

(River Island/PA)

River Island Black Velvet Bow Bodycon Dress, currently reduced to £15 from £36

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing White Bow Detail Midi Dress, currently reduced to £18 from £20

(Silk Fred/PA)

The Fashion Bible Darcy Red Bow Dress, £29.99, Silk Fred

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Rose Print Dress, from £34.99

(Revolve/PA)

Lovers + Friends Kendall Blouse, £126; Grlfrnd Helena High-Rise Cut Off Shorts, currently reduced to £103 from £156, Revolve

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Emily PU Bow Clutch Bag, £25

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Lightweight Pleated Wrap Scarf, £25, Next

(New Look/PA)

New Look Pale Pink Bow Hairband, £3.99

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Bow Mule Sandals, £24, Next

