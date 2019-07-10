5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.

Some people would argue that mums wearing matching outfits with their daughters is cringe-worthy and seriously uncool. Those people would be wrong.

Why? Because Beyoncé Carter-Knowles twins with seven-year-old Blue Ivy all the time, and if Queen Bey says it’s cool, it is. Full stop.

In honour of the pair’s latest iconic red carpet appearance, here are five times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy rocked the twinning look…

1. The Lion King red carpet

Beyoncé is voicing the character of Nala in the live action remake of The Lion King and at Tuesday’s world premiere in Los Angeles, she brought Blue Ivy along to walk the red carpet.

Mum and daughter both wore bespoke Alexander McQueen embellished tuxedo jackets and embroidered tulle skirts for the occasion, with Blue Ivy’s ensemble made more child-appropriate with the addition of a white shirt and black trousers.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)

2. Wearable Art Gala 2018

At last year’s Wearable Art Gala, hosted by Beyoncé’s mother Tina, mum and daughter pulled out all the stops in a pair of incredible gold ensembles.

Beyoncé’s body-hugging dress featured a huge sequinned train while Blue Ivy wore a much more kid-friendly number, her voluminous knee-length dress teamed with sensible sandals and a fashion-forward metallic wig.

3. Floral dresses

It’s not just film premieres and award ceremonies where Blue and Bey twin their looks.

For a Mother’s Day visit to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles in 2017, the pair donned matching Dolce & Gabbana floral maxi dresses, worth more than £4,300 each, to play on swings and frolic in a room filled with millions of sprinkles.

4. All in white for Easter

In April 2016, Beyoncé – who at the time was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir – posted a flower-covered animated slide show of her family enjoying an Easter egg hunt, complete with a giant Easter bunny (we really hope it was Jay-Z inside the costume).

Mum and daughter both wore white dresses, pink shoes and braids in their hair, and Beyoncé added her own bunny ears to match Blue Ivy’s furry headpiece.

5. Halloween fancy dress

Mr and Mrs Carter-Knowles are known for their love of Halloween fancy dress and their brilliantly accurate recreations of famous figures in black culture, but in 2016 Beyoncé decided to team up with mum Tina and Blue Ivy for an adorable group costume.

The trio dressed up as Nineties band Salt-N-Pepa, donning colourful leather jackets, hi-top sneakers and African kente hats to recreate the girl group’s look from the Push It video.

© Press Association 2019