As David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary â€“ their most iconic outfits

4th Jul 19 | Beauty

Posh and Becks have come a long way since the Nineties.

The Fashion Awards 2018 â€“ London

Exactly 20 years ago today, Spice Girl Victoria Adams was joined in holy matrimony with footballer David Beckham at a characteristically lavish ceremony in an Irish castle.

In the Nineties, Posh and Becks were known for being dedicated followers of fashion, but the pair were ridiculed almost as much as they were admired, largely because of their penchant for matching outfits, like these beige and white ensembles at son Brooklyn’s second birthday party.

Manchester United footballer David Beckham and his Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham throw a second birthday party for their son Brooklyn, at the Wacky Warehouse, County Hotel, in Alderley Edge, Cheshire
(David Jones/PA)

The pinnacle of their twinning period came at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in LA, when Victoria donned a white diamante-embellished corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown while David wore a white suit accessorised with a blinging crucifix necklace.

Victoria and David Beckham arriving at The Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, for the MTV Movie Awards
(Ian West/PA)

By the late 2000s the couple had toned down their look considerably, but they still loved a bit of colour coordination.

At the Sport Industry Awards 2007, Victoria rocked a chic LBD while David looked dapper in a black velvet tux jacket.

David & Victoria Beckham arrive for The Sport Industry Awards 2007 at Old Billingsgate in east London.
(Joel Ryan/PA)

In 2010, Victoria launched her eponymous designer label and quickly gained the respect of the fashion industry.

The following year, the couple attended the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while Victoria was pregnant with daughter Harper, and were named among the best dressed guests.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham arrive at Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Now, two decades after their nuptials, Posh and Becks have completed their transformation from fashion victims to icons, but we love that they still wear matching outfits on the red carpet – albeit much more stylish ones than in the Nineties.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attending the British Fashion Awards at the London Coliseum, St Martin’s Lane, in London
(Ian West/PA)

