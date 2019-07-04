All the most flamboyant moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week you might have missed

It had everything from a Chanel library to Debra Shaw on the catwalk.

If you like your fashion with a healthy dose of drama, Haute Couture Week is for you. The four-day event has just come to a close in Paris, delivering everything from Celine Dion looking incredible, to a ridiculous amount of feathers.

This isn’t your normal fashion week either – the clothes can’t just be bought online, but are custom made to order and have a hefty price tag to match. And so, fashion houses really pull out all the stops when it comes to putting on a show.

Here are some of the best bits from the extravaganza…

Chanel hits the books…

(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

This was Chanel’s first couture show since Karl Lagerfeld passed away, so Virginie Viard had a lot to live up to. Luckily, it was business as usual for the brand: An elaborate set and typically Chanel clothes.

Inspired by Coco Chanel’s library in her Paris apartment, the Grand Palais was transformed into the chicest bibliotheque in town – also a nod to the late Lagerfeld’s obsession with books. Models walked past heavily laden shelves, many of them wearing large spectacles showing that bookishness is in this season.

Phoebe Tonkin, from right, Margot Robbie and Anna Wintour on the front row of the Chanel show (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

As it was a Chanel show, obviously the front row was star-studded, with everyone from Margot Robbie to Marion Cotillard in attendance.

Feathers at Givenchy…

(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Givenchy couture shows generally adhere to the “more is more” way of thinking, and this season was no different.

(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Givenchy is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite labels, although we’re not holding out for her to wear one of these feathered creations – but we would certainly love it if she did.

Optical illusions at Iris van Herpen…

(Francois Mori/AP)

Iris van Herpen occupies a very special place between fashion and sculpture. This season, the brand took inspiration from the moving, ‘kinetic’ sculptures of American artist Anthony Howe.

(Francois Mori/AP)

The result was a range of dresses which moved in the wind as the model walked the catwalk, managing to be both delicate and edgy at the same time.

A fashion great at Schiaparelli…

(Michel Euler/AP)

Schiaparelli has a long history of creating wearable art – it regularly collaborates with artists (such as Dali, to make the iconic lobster dress). In 2019, this tradition of architectural outfits continues – the collection would be equally at home in a gallery as on the runway.

However, the highlight of show was an appearance from legendary model Debra Shaw, resplendent in a slinky black dress and bright green mantilla. Couture shows are often seen to be less diverse than ready-to-wear, so it’s particularly refreshing to see a model of colour in her 40s on the runway.

Big gowns at Elie Saab…

(Michel Euler/AP)

Couture week is famed for big, opulent gowns fit for a princess. Look no further than Elie Saab for this – the Lebanese designer sent the most elaborate creations down the runway; dresses that would be incredibly heavy to wear, but just so beautifull.

(Michel Euler/AP)

Emotions run high at Valentino…

(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Valentino is always a highlight of couture week, and it didn’t disappoint. It was a riot of colour and textures, all beautifully crafted. And at the end of the show, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli did something unusual: He brought out all the petite mains (the seamstresses who make couture collections) and had them take a bow with him.

Afterwards, they all went and kissed Valentino Garavani himself, the man who set up the brand – making for a particularly emotional show.

(Valentino Garavani/AP)

Fashion greats like Lauren Hutton walked the runway, watched by other icons including Naomi Campbell and Celine Dion.

Celine at her best…

Speaking of Dion – forget about the shows, because she’s the real gift of couture week. A true fashion lover, she’s a regular face on the front rows, and her style choices were perfect for the occasion.

Whether she’s wearing a Chanel bodysuit or a skirt that looks a bit like Big Bird, you’ve got to love Dion for having a whole lot of fun with fashion. Couture week has traditionally been seen as having quite a stiff upper lip, so Dion brings some welcome irreverence to proceedings.

© Press Association 2019