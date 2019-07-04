How to weave the SS19 craft trend into your summer wardrobe

Traditional textile techniques came to the fore in the spring collections. Katie Wright reveals how to wear the look right now.

How to be fashionable this season? Well, according the catwalks, you just need to grab a square of fishing net and drape it artfully around you.

That’s what JW Anderson and Dion Lee appeared to have done with their models, who sashayed down the runway in fringed net dresses and very little else.

These slinky pieces are part of a wider spring/summer 2019 trend which saw designers focusing firmly on craftsmanship, with crochet taking centre stage everywhere from Michael Kors to Mary Katrantzou, and a macrame bag becoming the must-have designer accessory of the season.

When it comes to wearing the trend in real life, net dresses work best as beachwear (because then you can wear a swimsuit underneath to save your blushes), but you can find some pretty crochet dresses lined with fabric that aren’t quite so revealing.

Likewise, a crochet top layered over a nude cami and teamed with cream trousers makes a chic summer ensemble. Or try pairing a slouchy woven sweater with a floral dress or faded denim, for a Seventies vintage vibe.

Colour-wise, the craft look is all about all about neutrals and earthy tones like terracotta, sunflower yellow and burnt orange – the kind of hues that look great with a tan and smattering of gold jewellery.

The finishing touch, naturally, is a woven bag, and this season there are so many gorgeous designs to choose from.

A roomy straw tote is the perfect beach holdall, while a dinky macrame crossbody purse is ideal for summer nights.

Here’s our pick of the best crafty cuts on the high street…

Mango Crochet Dress, currently reduced to £29.99 from £49.99; Asymmetric Leather Sandals, £35.99; Shells Bead Necklace, £13.99; Round Raffia Bag, £49.99

M&Co Crochet Yoke Maxi Dress, £29

Bonprix Crochet Maxi Dress, £39.99; Flatform Summer Sandals, £24.99

Mango Crochet Top, £25.99

Lipsy Flute Sleeve Crochet Jumper, £28, Next

Monsoon Cora Crochet Cotton Vest Top, currently reduced to £22.50 from £45

Hush Valletta Embroidered Dress, £79; Naxos Bag, currently reduced to £40 from £65; Portchester Sandals, £69

Miss Selfridge Orange Satin Macrame Cross Body, currently reduced to £15 from £22

Rae Feather Macrame Round Handle Tote, £185

Deichmann Pink Raffia Backpack, £17.99

Monsoon Maiya Macrame Toe Post Sandals, £30

Very Gabi Raffia Cage Heeled Sandals, £35

