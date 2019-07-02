Everything that happened at Dior’s incredible couture show

See all the highlights – from the catwalk to the front row.

Celebrities and fashion industry insiders have gathered in Paris for the Dior haute couture show, and the unveiling of the brand’s autumn/winter 2019-2020 collection.

But unlike ready-to-wear collections, these designs aren’t destined for boutiques and department stores.

They’ll only be available made to order, with prices starting from around £10,000 at a minimum for daywear, and reaching astronomical heights for evening gowns.

As such, a lot of money is spent on couture catwalks, and Monday’s show was no exception.

Here’s everything you might have missed from the Dior couture spectacular…

The venue

The show was held at 30 Avenue Montaigne, the Paris townhouse where the Dior atelier is located.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri called on British artist Penny Slinger, known for her feminist work, to design a set inspired by the elements, with hundreds of metres of custom wallpaper used to transform the previously white space into a dark, atmospheric tribute to nature.

“It’s like nature inside a house,” Chiuri said, referring to the huge tree installation that looked like it had grown from, and twisted round, the grand staircase.

The front row

As usual the show attracted a stellar crowd, with all the A-listers dressed in Dior.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and popstar husband Nick Jonas were fresh from the wedding of fellow actor-popstar duo Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in the south of France.

Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley looked amazing in a cape-sleeved tailored dress, while The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss wore a spotted maxi dress from the Dior autumn/winter 2019 collection and carried one of the brand’s signature saddle bags.

The beauty look

Make-up artist Peter Phillips designed the beauty look to complement the dark hues of the collection.

He emphasised the eyes with a smoked out, charcoal grey eyeshadow, leaving the eyelashes bare and the brows brushed up.

(Dior/PA)

The collection

‘Are clothes modern?’ was the question emblazoned on a white T-shirt worn by Ruth Bell, who opened the show, referencing a quote from designer and architect Bernard Rudofsky.

He argued that some garments, such as pointed-toe shoes, are actually harmful, which might explain why there was a focus on comfort and practicality at the Dior show, with flowing silhouettes and flat, open-toed sandals.

(Michel Euler/PA)

There was plenty of glamour in this almost all-black offering, thanks to intricate lace and beaded dresses, and dramatic full-skirted gowns destined for the red carpet.

(Michel Euler/PA)

Chiuri said architecture was one of the other themes of the collection, the most literal translation of which came with the wonderfully tongue-in-cheek last look of the show: A model of 30 Avenue Montaigne worn as a dress.

(Michel Euler/PA)

Will any couture clients be placing an order for the townhouse dress? Chances are it won’t be as popular as the evening gowns, but we can’t wait to see this architectural gem popping up in many an editorial shoot.

