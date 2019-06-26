From Jenna Coleman to Maya Jama â€“ these are the best looks from the Serpentine Summer Party

Actors and musicians turned out to celebrate the new Serpentine Pavilion.

The annual Serpentine Summer Party is one of the major highlights of the social calendar, bringing together some of the biggest A-list names in music, film, art and TV – and often even a royal or two.

Held at the Serpentine Gallery in London’s Kensington, this year saw celebs serve up some serious style inspo as they flocked to the event, with guests opting for florals, pretty pastels and jewel-toned brights.

Navy proved an unusually popular choice with attendees of the starry bash. One of our favourite looks came from Jenna Coleman, who opted for a sheer lace Chanel jumpsuit teamed with a pair of metallic silver sandals. The actress kept her hair relaxed with a loose wave and wore a smoky eye look.

Jenna Coleman stunned in a blue Chanel jumpsuit (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Maya Jama turned heads in a figure-flattering strapless gown which split at the upper thigh and tied at the waist. The MTV presenter, who is dating Stormzy, wore a simple silver bracelet and a pair of strappy heels with floral embellishments to complete the look.

Stormzy’s squeeze Maya Jama wore a midnight blue gown (Ian West/PA)

Singer Charli XCX meanwhile looked stunning in a gold kimono-style wrap dress that matched her red dip-dye.

Charli XCX commanded attention in her yellow gown (Ian West/PA)

Model Jourdan Dunn also achieved the almost impossible task of making a see-through PVC dress look incredibly chic.

Jourdan Dunn was prepared for any unexpected showers (Ian West/PA)

FKA Twigs is never one to disappoint when it comes to the red carpet. The Cellophane singer skipped the cocktail dress and opted for an androgynous suit instead, teaming it with a dramatic pearl choker and pair of black sandals (worn with white socks, no less).

Singer FKA Twigs is never one to blend in with the crowd (Ian West/PA)

Leading the summer floral charge were socialite Cressida Bonas, in a white embroidered number, and actress Zawe Ashton, who looked ravishing in a pastel pink trouser and blouse co-ord.

Cressida Bonas in a floral maxi dress (Ian West/PA)

Zawe Ashton looked super chic in a pink floral combo (Ian West/PA)

Suited and booted YouTube vlogger Jim Chapman also made a surprise appearance with his new girlfriend, model Sarah Tarleton, who looked radiant in a red floral mini-dress.

Stepping out together: Jim Chapman and Sarah Tarleton (Ian West/PA)

The prestigious event was hosted by Chanel, and is held each year to celebrate the new Serpentine Pavilion. This year, the Pavilion was designed by Japanese artist Junya Ishigami and will be open to the public from June 21 until October 6.

