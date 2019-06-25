This is why you should give the bike shorts trend a go this summer

It’s a look that’s still going strong – and it’s time to get on board, says Katie Wright.

If you’re the sort of person who shies away from any trend the Kardashian clan loves, then chances are, you’ve been giving cycling shorts a wide berth.

We don’t blame you. The return of bike shorts (to give them their fashion moniker) has been quite the shock to anyone who remembers them from last time they were in vogue, circa the early Nineties.

No wonder it’s been mainly teens and Instagram influencers who have embraced the tight, stretchy shorts, sporting them in fluoro shades with matching crop tops and chunky ‘dad’ trainers.

But, what if we told you that after our initial aversion to bike shorts, we’re now totally on board – and that you should be too?

Hear us out, though. We’re not suggesting you grab the nearest clingy neon co-ord set you can find.

Far from it. What we mean is that there’s a grown-up way to wear the trend – two ways in fact.

First up, the blazer-bike-short combo. Layering a tailored jacket over the sporty shorts elevates your outfit and, crucially, covers up your bum.

Add a soft cotton T-shirt, a pair of simple block-heeled sandals and a top handle handbag, and you’ve got an elegant but edgy summer ensemble.

If you want extra coverage, make it a longline tee and try a pair of cycling shorts with a scalloped or lace edge that peeps out from below the hem of your top.

Then there’s the genius evolution of the trend – denim bike shorts.

Far more forgiving than lycra or cotton, denim creates a slim silhouette – and the longer length doesn’t leave your upper thighs exposed – while still being totally on-trend.

There are lots of different colours and washes to choose from in the shops – why not double up with a denim shirt or jacket on top?

Tempted? Here’s our pick of summer’s coolest bike shorts…

(Hush/PA)

Hush Anita Blazer, £75; Cotton Slub Crew Tee, £27; Slim Denim Shorts, £45; Brimpton Sandals, £79; Penelope Sunglasses, £60 (were £85)

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge White Long Line Burnout T-Shirt, £13.50 (was £18); Black Rib Cycling Shorts, £6.30 (were £12); Blue Mid Denim Jacket, £32

(Yours Clothing/PA)

Yours Clothing Indigo Distressed Denim Shorts, £23.99

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop White Cycle Shorts, £34

(New Look/PA)

New Look Bright Blue Acid Wash Denim Knee Shorts, £9 (were £19.99)

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing Pink Cycle Shorts, £8 (were £10)

