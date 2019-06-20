The biggest fashion trends at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

See all the fabulous frocks and hats from the most glamorous event in the racing calendar.

Every day is a fashionable affair at Royal Ascot, but today is when the sartorial show really starts, because it’s Ladies’ Day.

That’s when spectators pull out all the stops, sporting glamorous dresses and incredible hats to watch the day’s six races, including the week’s biggest event, the Gold Cup.

Female guests in the Royal Enclosure have to adhere to a strict dress code which dictates that dresses and skirts must be no shorter than just above the knee, while suits must be full length and of matching colour and material.

Hats are also mandatory, with the rules stating that a headpiece must have a solid base at least four inches long – no fascinators allowed.

Outside the main enclosures the rules are more relaxed, but attendees never fail to impress with their ensembles.

Just like the seasonal catwalk shows, every year trends come and go at Ascot, with certain colours and millinery styles falling in and out of fashion.

So what’s popular this year? Here are all the trends we spotted at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day 2019…

Feathers

Feathered millinery was everywhere – even the Queen’s powder blue hat featured a smattering of matching feathers. Elsewhere, guests in huge puffy headpieces had to contend with gusty weather and literally hang on to their hats.

Tulle creations

Some of the most impressive outfits were the biggest – huge tulle dresses with equally voluminous hats to match.

Flower power

Florals are always a huge trend at Ascot and this year it was all about the hats. The bigger the better was the mantra for many, with bold bouquets perched on heads.

Crazy hats

The dress code states no novelty clothing is allowed, but when it comes to hats, it seems anything goes. Some of this year’s wackiest headgear featured tea pots, bees and horses.

Red alert

Bright block colours are always popular – because they help you stand out from the crowd, of course – and this year’s hottest hue was lipstick red, worn either head-to-toe or with black accessories.

