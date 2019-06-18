The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

Kate chose an Elie Saab dress and a Philip Treacy hat for her day at the races.

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge must have had a committee meeting over FaceTime this morning, because they both arrived at Royal Ascot wearing a very similar shade of duck egg blue.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate is wearing a dress from Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab which comes in just above her ankles, with lace detailing and a pussy-bow tie. Even though the look is very much on brand, the choice of designer isn’t and people on social media are speculating that this is the first time she’s worn anything by the label.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Even though the dress isn’t currently being sold on any of the major luxury sites, it’s from the Resort 19 collection and you can see it in the brand’s promotional videos.

Interestingly, the original dress has short sleeves but Kate’s had them lengthened, presumably to be more appropriate for Ascot.

What very much wasn’t a surprise was the fact she matched it with a hat by Philip Treacy, who is the royals’ go-to designer for any type of headgear. And yes, he is the person who created the controversial pretzel-style hat which Princess Beatrice wore to William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 – not everyone loved it but you can’t deny it was memorable.

Princess Beatrice (right) in the now-iconic hat designed by Philip Treacy (Steve Parsons/PA)

It wasn’t just the Queen and Kate sporting blue – it really was the colour of the day, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also wearing more vibrant shades.

Princess Eugenie of York (left) and Princess Beatrice of York (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate rarely strays from matching her whole outfit together, but Princess Eugenie took a bit more of a risk by accessorising her electric blue dress with a yellow hat.

Even though the royals undoubtedly look great, we’re just a little disappointed they didn’t go as extra as some people in the hat department.

Here are some of the most OTT headpieces we’ve already seen at day one of Ascot…

(Adam Davy/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Adam Davy/PA)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Alastair Grant/AP)

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Well, maybe next year…





