Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

The e-commerce site has created a range made from plastic diverted from landfill.

As one of the UK’s biggest fast fashion retailers, you might not usually associate Boohoo with environmental sustainability.

But the brand is increasing its efforts to help prevent clothing waste, today unveiling its first ever recycled collection.

Called ‘For the Future’, the range is made from 95% recycled polyester, the fabric derived from plastic which would have otherwise gone to landfill (elastin makes up the other 5%).

It was produced in the UK (to reduce air miles) and uses non-toxic, environmentally friendly dyes.

Even the swing tags are sustainable, made from recycled paper and attached with biodegradable jute string.

Boohoo says it didn’t want to compromise on style, as some recycled collections do, which is why the 34-piece range focuses on summer trends with hot pink mini dresses, palm print co-ord sets and crop tops.

Available to buy now in sizes 8 to 24, items are priced from £8 to £25.

“We are consistently listening to our customers and have been working on developing a recycled offering for some time,” said Boohoo group founder Carol Kane.

“Boohoo acknowledges its responsibility to be a sustainable business and [the] ‘For the Future’ fashion range is the next step in that journey.”

Boohoo says this isn’t a one-off, the brand will be adding more recycled collections in future as part of its commitment to sustainable fashion.





