Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019

Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 201912th Jun 19 | Beauty
A lot of work goes into those spectacular hats.
Royal Ascot 2019 kicks off next week – June 18-22 – which means the jockeys, the horses and the racing world are getting into shape for the summer extravaganza.
And then there are those who will be dressing the punters – like Leigh Johnson, founder of Laylaleigh Millinery, Chichester, Sussex.
With a week to go, she’s in the midst of fittings and creating bespoke designs for clients, all of whom are hoping to dazzle in dramatic fascinators and astounding headpieces…
© Press Association 2019