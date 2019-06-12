If the rumours are true, this is why we think Meghan would make a great guest editor of Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex is stylish and not afraid to tackle important issues head-on – she’s basically the perfect choice.

If the rumours are true, the September issue of British Vogue is set to have a pretty special guest editor: The Duchess of Sussex.

Of course, it’s just gossip at the moment, but fans of Meghan are already going wild over the potential news. According to Us Weekly, she is going to ‘edit’ the September issue of the fashion magazine, which will include her writing an opinion piece, and feature a photoshoot at Frogmore House, where Meghan and the Duke of Sussex live.

Meghan Markle guest editing British Vogue is content I am here for. And it's the September Issue, no less. — Buhle Mbonambi (@Buhlebonga) June 12, 2019

Unfortunately, Kensington Palace has been radio silent on the matter, so it could be a while before this is confirmed – if at all. In the meantime, this is why we think Meghan would be a brilliant contributor to British Vogue…

She’s got experience

Meghan’s issue of British Vogue is going to break records. Claiming it now. — Write Life PR (@StrongWrite) June 11, 2019

From 2014 to 2017 Meghan ran a lifestyle website called The Tig, covering everything from travel and fashion, to food and more personal stories – for instance, the former actor shared how difficult she found fitting in at high school as a biracial teenager.

With this background, Meghan would be right at home guest editing Vogue – she knows broadly how lifestyle journalism works, and hopefully would be willing to open up as much as she did for The Tig.

She’s got style

Meghan wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown in Australia (Paul Edwards/PA)

British Vogue is, at its heart, a fashion magazine. And the September issue really is the most important one – it’s the longest issue the magazine produces, and is the one that sets the trends for the coming months.

Meghan is the perfect contributor – she’s stylish as anything and well-acquainted with some of the biggest names in fashion. Just think; her wedding dress was designed by none other than Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, and since then she’s been spotted in outfits by everyone from Stella McCartney to Oscar de la Renta. It’s not just fancy high fashion brands; she also knows how to dress more casually – such as in Veja trainers or jeans from Outland Denim.

Meghan’s wedding dress was designed by prominent designer Clare Waight Keller of GIvenchy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meghan is a trend-setter herself and often champions British designers, so her involvement would make total sense.

She’s got interesting friends

Tennis player Serena Williams is said to be a close friend of Meghan’s (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It’s no secret that Meghan has some pretty cool mates – just look at the guestlist for her wedding, which included Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

Even though there’s no knowing for sure Meghan will guest edit Vogue – or if she does, what that might look like – we can only hope she enlists some of her high profile friends to help out. According to Us Weekly she will be getting some female friends to write personal essays for the occasion – and we would absolutely love to read contributions from people like Priyanka Chopra or Oprah.

She shines a light on important issues

Meghan meets with some of the women she championed for the cookbook in aid of Grenfell Tower victims (Ben Stansall/PA)

Meghan has always been one to face up to the weighty stuff going on in the world – before becoming a royal, she gave speeches about women’s equality at the UN, and this didn’t change after her marriage. One of her first pieces of philanthropic work was working on a charity cookbook for those affected by the Grenfell fire in London.

If she does help edit the September issue of Vogue, we’re sure she’ll shine a light on some of the tough issues we’re facing today.

© Press Association 2019