Neoprene surfer sandals are the ugly shoe trend we’re going to see lots more of this summer

If you thought you could retire your chunky Balenciaga-inspired dad trainers to the depths of your wardrobe, and slip into something more elegant now the weather’s picking up, think again people – the ugly shoe trend isn’t going anywhere.

Pairing a cute outfit with some chunky pavement stompers has been the big look of 2019 so far, but according to fashion experts, the dad sneaker is about to be eclipsed by its sandal successor.

Yep, love it or hate it, ‘ugly’ surfer sandals will be the answer to all your sartorial woes this summer, and you should expect to see lots more of them during festival season.

Spotted at the likes of Calvin Klein and Sportmax, scuba sandals were everywhere on the spring/summer 19 catwalks, and Instagram influencers are already hot on the trend too.

Think velcro fastenings, chunky foam flatforms and neoprene material in garish surf colours, that can take you from the beach to dinner. They’re basically like the sandals your dad would wear in the Nineties.

According to the global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for the term “rubber sandals” increased more than 30% since the beginning of March. Plenty of us are looking for designer versions too, as Lyst reports a search for “Prada Velcro sandals” every seven minutes.

Our holy grail pair are these sell-out £710 monochrome bad boys from Chanel, but we’re also loving Prada’s wetsuit-inspired ankle cuff sandals (yep, we know they’re a Marmite item, and £795 at that).

If you can’t quite level with splashing hundreds of pounds on an ephemeral trend, Missguided has a cheap and cheerful riff on the look. Check out these lime green strappy sports shoes at a wallet-friendly £35.

The bonus to this sensible summer trend? They’re hella comfy.

No plastic y-shaped thongs rubbing between your toes, annoying boho tie fastenings slipping down your legs or wedge heels putting you at risk of toppling sideways into the pool.

Now that’s a trend we can totally get on board with.

