As London Fashion Week Men’s draws to a close, here’s everything you might have missed

Katie Wright reports on the standout collections from menswear week.

London Fashion Week Men’s has been taking place over the last four days, with designers showcasing their spring 2020 collections in the capital.

It may be acting as little brother to the main womenswear event, but the men’s shows are gaining more prominence with every season and becoming known as the breeding ground for emerging talent.

So what’s in store for next spring in the menswear world? From established brands to hot new names, here’s all the catwalk action you might have missed…

Men in dresses

It’s not unusual to see male and female models on the same catwalk but Art School took the gender blending concept even further, with men and women modelling the same looks, from trouser suits and knee-length skirts to bandeau mini-dresses.

Calling it a ‘new era in acceptance’, design duo Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt said they stand for ‘everyone who faces marginalisation and hate’.

Korean brand Münn, showing in London for the first time as part of an exchange programme with Seoul Fashion Week, also presented skirts for men, showing pleated, kilt-style designs alongside sporty puffer jackets and cagoules.

Pinstripes prevailed

Classic tailoring is always a popular reference point at the menswear shows and for spring 2020 two of the most established labels on the circuit focused on pinstripe prints in their collections.

At Alexander McQueen, navy suits were sharp and slim-cut, while Chalayan’s black and white striped separates were loose and laid-back.

A model wearing Alexander McQueen menswear spring 2020 (Alexander McQueen/PA)

Models on the catwalk during the Chalayan London Fashion Week Men’s SS20 show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Neon’s going nowhere

The neon trend that has dominated fashion in 2019 will still be going strong next year. That’s according to Studio ALCH, which made tennis ball yellow a large part of its spring collection.

Models on the catwalk during the Studio ALCH London Fashion Week Men’s SS20 show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Loverboy crashed the library

“The library is the great equaliser, anybody can come here and learn, and be armed with knowledge,” said designer Charles Jeffrey of the British Library, where he staged his Loverboy catwalk.

The most conceptual show of the week, it featured punk-inspired pieces like patent raincoats and jackets spliced together from black, blue and pink panels.

The styling was equally avant-garde, with heavily painted faces and huge messy hairdos adding to the club kid vibe.

Socks and sandals

If there’s one thing menswear designers love, it’s taking an apparent fashion faux-pas and making it cool again.

This season’s ironic style statement? Models at E. Tautz were all kitted out in every American OAP tourist’s favourite combination: chunky sandals with bright ankle socks.

