As London Fashion Week Men’s draws to a close, here’s everything you might have missed

10th Jun 19 | Beauty

Katie Wright reports on the standout collections from menswear week.

Fashion East Catwalk – London Fashion Week Men’s SS20

London Fashion Week Men’s has been taking place over the last four days, with designers showcasing their spring 2020 collections in the capital.

It may be acting as little brother to the main womenswear event, but the men’s shows are gaining more prominence with every season and becoming known as the breeding ground for emerging talent.

So what’s in store for next spring in the menswear world? From established brands to hot new names, here’s all the catwalk action you might have missed…

Men in dresses

It’s not unusual to see male and female models on the same catwalk but Art School took the gender blending concept even further, with men and women modelling the same looks, from trouser suits and knee-length skirts to bandeau mini-dresses.

Calling it a ‘new era in acceptance’, design duo Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt said they stand for ‘everyone who faces marginalisation and hate’.

View this post on Instagram

ART SCHOOL SS20 “MODERN NATURE” FEATURING ANNA CALVI LOOK 7 / Josephine Jones LOOK 8 / Pig Daddy ART SCHOOL defines a new era in acceptance for SS20, our models and collaborators ascend to become queer deities, conveying a haunting beauty infused with all those who have walked our path before us. Derek Jarman to Marsha P.Johnson we stand for everyone facing marginalisation and hate. We stand proud of who we are. We are ART SCHOOL. Designers: @eden_loweth & @decadunce Live Music: @annacalvi Consultant: @what_magazine Choreography: @hollytblakey Make Up: @dominic_mua using @maccosmetics Hair: @shioritakahashi Sculpture: @rjlporter Nails: @pebblesnails @thewallgroup using Elegant Touch Custom Shoes: ART SCHOOL x @ginashoesofficial Production: @blonsteinproduction PR: @thelobbylondon Eden & Tom would like to thank everyone who continues to support and guide us including: The NEWGEN Panel, @sarahmower @97crush @britishfashioncouncil @_lulukennedy @natasha_booth @oliviajsinger @britishvogue @paulaloweth @jazz__grant__ @lisapreissle @laura.e.thomas @suzukishowroom @trumanbrewery and all of our incredible models, we love you all so much x

A post shared by Art School (@artschool_london) on

Korean brand Münn, showing in London for the first time as part of an exchange programme with Seoul Fashion Week, also presented skirts for men, showing pleated, kilt-style designs alongside sporty puffer jackets and cagoules.

Pinstripes prevailed

Classic tailoring is always a popular reference point at the menswear shows and for spring 2020 two of the most established labels on the circuit focused on pinstripe prints in their collections.

At Alexander McQueen, navy suits were sharp and slim-cut, while Chalayan’s black and white striped separates were loose and laid-back.

model wearing Alexander McQueen menswear spring 2020
A model wearing Alexander McQueen menswear spring 2020 (Alexander McQueen/PA)
Models on the catwalk during the Chalayan London Fashion Week Men’s SS20 show at Bourdon Street, Mayfair, London
Models on the catwalk during the Chalayan London Fashion Week Men’s SS20 show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Neon’s going nowhere 

The neon trend that has dominated fashion in 2019 will still be going strong next year. That’s according to Studio ALCH, which made tennis ball yellow a large part of its spring collection.

Models on the catwalk during the Studio ALCH London Fashion Week Men’s SS20 show at the BFC Showspace, London
Models on the catwalk during the Studio ALCH London Fashion Week Men’s SS20 show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Loverboy crashed the library

“The library is the great equaliser, anybody can come here and learn, and be armed with knowledge,” said designer Charles Jeffrey of the British Library, where he staged his Loverboy catwalk.

The most conceptual show of the week, it featured punk-inspired pieces like patent raincoats and jackets spliced together from black, blue and pink panels.

The styling was equally avant-garde, with heavily painted faces and huge messy hairdos adding to the club kid vibe.

Socks and sandals

If there’s one thing menswear designers love, it’s taking an apparent fashion faux-pas and making it cool again.

This season’s ironic style statement? Models at E. Tautz were all kitted out in every American OAP tourist’s favourite combination: chunky sandals with bright ankle socks.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth
Video: Meghan is a vision in Givenchy for her first public appearance since giving birth

Jason Donovan tells his children – ‘If you want to do drugs, come home’
Jason Donovan tells his children – ‘If you want to do drugs, come home’

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott: Hot priest title would have scared me

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott: Hot priest title would have scared me
Gwyneth Paltrow and new husband do not live together full time

Gwyneth Paltrow and new husband do not live together full time
Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon

Bafta winner Jodie Comer is fast becoming a style icon
Kate Nash documentary to air on BBC Three

Kate Nash documentary to air on BBC Three
Kate Nash documentary to air on BBC Three

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre