Bold patterns, bright colours and Kylie Minogue were all stars at the Royal Academy summer party

Kylie and Grayson Perry = the dream duo we never knew we needed.

When the dress code is literally ‘attention seeking’, you can be sure the party’s outfits are going to be on point.

And the Royal Academy’s summer party certainly delivered. It’s held every year to celebrate the opening of the Summer Exhibition – a collection of eclectic, colourful and exciting new pieces of art, and party-goers are encouraged to dress to match.

Artist Grayson Perry can always be relied upon for some pretty over-the-top outfits, and this year, he really brought his A-game, wearing a bright pink princess gown with green, blue and yellow detailing – complete with a yellow wig.

Perry often supports up-and-coming designers, and he did so once again by wearing an outfit by Chao Li, a student from the University of the Arts London.

Grayson Perry (Ian West/PA)

Even though Perry’s fashion choices were exciting, what perhaps interested us more was his meeting with icon Kylie Minogue. Is this the buddy comedy we never knew we needed?

Minogue’s silver dress is undoubtedly pretty, but not exactly that attention seeking – however, when you’re that famous a popstar, you don’t really need flashy clothes to make people notice you, do you?

Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)

Luckily, everyone else at the party leaned fully into the theme, making it a sartorial feast for the eyes. There were lots of summery fuchsias, which were hard to miss – like on actors Joely Richardson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ian West/PA)

Joely Richardson (Ian West/PA)

As well as a particularly vibrant orange-on-orange-on-orange situation from fashion designer Roksanda Ilincic.

Roksanda Ilincic (Ian West/PA)

Other party-goers went for clashing colours – like radio host Clara Amfo, who wore a multi-coloured tie-dye dress from ASAI. Bonus points to her fluffy heels, which she said on Instagram were inspired by Rihanna.

Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA)

Or actor Florence Pugh, who rocked a sneaky attack of attention seeking, by setting off a classic black dress with multi-coloured panels peeping out at the bottom.

Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

If you think of loud and brash dressing, patterns are always a good choice. Singer Jorja Smith wore monochrome polka dots, but it was hardly a low-key outfit, as she matched her miniskirt with her long coat – basically looking like a cross between 101 Dalmations and the Matrix. Which is a good thing, we promise.

Jorja Smith (Ian West/PA)

And radio host Nick Grimshaw wore Dior Homme, his floral patterned bomber jacket matching his cross-body bag.

Nick Grimshaw (Ian West/PA)

Before the party, he even took to Instagram to joke how ill at ease he was with the theme…

Well, that jacket certainly begs to differ.

