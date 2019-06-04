Inspired by Zara’s viral hit, 5 of the best white midi dresses on the high street

4th Jun 19 | Beauty

It’s your summer style must-have, says Katie Wright.

If there’s one thing you should treat yourself to this season, you’d better make it a white midi dress.

Why? Because a pale frock with a hem that hits below the knee is your shortcut to warm weather chic, and the answer to all your holiday-wardrobe dilemmas.

It looks like a lot of people already have already jumped on the white dress bandwagon, in fact, because we’ve got our first Zara summer bestseller on our hands – and it’s not even technically summer yet.

The fast fashion retailer’s flowing white and black spotted dress with three-quarter length sleeves has gone viral on Instagram, having been worn by a handful of in-the-know influencers, and subsequently bought by lots of stylish shoppers.

The £39.99 buy is still in stock at the time of writing, but like all must-haves from the fashion behemoth, it will inevitably sell out, so where else can you satisfy your white frock cravings?

Luckily, there are plenty of other options in the shops. We’re noticing a trend towards trench coat style dresses with wrap fronts and tortoiseshell buttons, perfect for pairing with brown leather sandals and a straw bag.

With tie belts and patch pockets, these easy-to-wear pieces will become a summer staple at home or abroad – whether you’re on a city sightseeing break or a lazy beach vacay.

If you want a bit more coverage, try a crisp cotton or linen shirt dress with long sleeves, or a more structured wrap dress with heels for the office.

Here’s where to shop the season’s best frocks…

Dorothy Perkins Ivory Belted Utility Midi Dress; Natural Circle Beach Cross Body Bag
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

1. Dorothy Perkins Ivory Belted Utility Midi Dress, £28; Natural Beach Cross Body Bag, £15.40 (was £22)

Hobbs Violette Dress; Lucinda Flat Shoes
(Hobbs/PA)

2. Hobbs Violette Dress, £189

Marks and Spencer Linen Blend Patch Pocket Midi Shirt Dress
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

3. Marks & Spencer Linen Blend Patch Pocket Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50

Glamorous White Brown Stripe Button Front Wrap Midi Dress
(Glamorous/PA)

4. Glamorous White Brown Stripe Button Front Wrap Midi Dress, £30

Matalan Belted Denim Midi Dress
(Matalan/PA)

5. Matalan Belted Denim Midi Dress, £20

