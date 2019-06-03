Melania Trump dons custom Dolce & Gabbana to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace

The First Lady is as glamorous as ever on the state visit to the UK.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One

It’s only day one of Donald and Melania Trump’s state visit to the UK and already the First Lady has treated us to three different outfits.

That is, if you count the London-inspired Gucci dress she wore to board Air Force One last night, featuring landmarks such as Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

The Trumps board the plane to England in Washington DC
The Trumps board the plane to in Washington DC (Alex Brandon/AP)

Next came a printed pussy-bow blouse and navy skirt and jacket when the couple touched down this morning at Stansted Airport.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Now, Melania has debuted another ensemble while visiting Buckingham Palace, a custom white dress with navy collar and belt by Dolce & Gabbana.

The outfit was accessorised with a matching hat created by Herve Pierre – her personal designer and wardrobe adviser – and navy blue high heels.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One
Trump and Melania are welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II  (Yui Mok/PA)

The President and First Lady were greeted by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall before meeting the Queen for a ceremonial welcome.

Camilla also chose a white dress and hat for the occasion, pairing it with cream and light brown accessories and pearl jewellery to complement her three-quarter sleeve dress.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One
The Duchess of Cornwall meets Melania Trump (Toby Melville/PA)

While some people praised Melania’s outfit on social media, others think she’s taking her homage to Britain a bit too far, comparing her to Mary Poppins or Eliza Doolittle from the film My Fair Lady.

“Tuned in to see Melania’s costume. While I was thinking she’d go for revolutionary style circa 1776, she opted for Eliza Doolittle, post grammar lessons,” wrote Lminnis0128 on Twitter.

Audrey Hepburn Film GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Similar comparisons were made when the Duchess of Sussex wore a black and white outfit to Royal Ascot last year.

Royal Ascot – Day One – Ascot Racecourse
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (Steve Parsons/PA)

Some people criticised Melania for choosing Dolce & Gabbana, given that the designers are Italian (it’s customary to choose British fashion labels for a state visit).

Plus, the duo faced a backlash last year over a widely criticised ad campaign featuring a Chinese model struggling to eat Italian food with chopsticks. They’ve also previously come under fire when Domenico Dolce called babies born via IVF “synthetic children” and said he opposed same sex couples adopting.

While some designers (many of them American) have said they won’t dress the First Lady, in protest at her husband’s political policies, it seems Dolce & Gabbana are creating bespoke pieces for Melania.

The state visit continues tonight with a state banquet at the Palace, so we can expect another stylish display by Melania this evening.

Spice Girls managers to receive Music Industry Trusts Award