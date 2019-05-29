Millie Bobby Brown looked like a princess on the Godzilla: King Of The Monsters red carpet

The teen star was a vision in lace at a special screening of her new movie in London last night.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently promoting her new movie, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and she’s been pulling out all the sartorial stops as the film is unveiled around the world.

A special screening was held in London last night and for her appearance on the blue – not red – carpet, the 15-year-old actor looked incredible in a lace Dior dress.

(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The peach-toned strapless gown was covered with floral lace overlay and combined a fitted bodice top with a full tulle skirt.

The Stranger Things star, who is known for her cool and quirky style, kept it simple with her hair and make-up. But we love that she added one unexpected touch: A pink heart-shaped jewelled mini bag.

(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

It looks like MBB (as she’s known) has been loving the prom princess look on the Godzilla promo tour.

At the Beijing premiere, she wowed in another peachy tulle and lace gown, this time by Valentino.

While at the Los Angeles premiere she chose a black and gold Oscar de la Renta gown, with a big shoulder bow and a huge train.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Sometimes actors choose to team up with one designer for a string of premieres, but it’s great to see MBB mixing it up with a variety of fashion houses – and killing it every time.

