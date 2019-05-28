Serena Williams unveils another incredible French Open outfit after the tournament bans catsuits

The American tennis star turned to designer Virgil Abloh once again for her on court look.

Serena Williams has returned to the French Open for the first time since she was banned from wearing catsuits in the tennis tournament, wearing a custom creation designed by Virgil Abloh.

Arriving at Roland Garros on Monday to face Russian Vitalia Diatchenko, Williams was wrapped up in a long-sleeved navy and white zip-up jacket emblazoned with the words ‘mother, champion, queen, goddess’ in French, worn over a short asymmetric skirt.

(Pavel Golovkin/AP)

After warming up, the 37-year-old removed the jacket, under which she was wearing a long-sleeved top in a similar print, later taking off the top to reveal her mini dress in all its glory.

While it looked like a crop top and skirt from a distance, the two-part dress featured a fishnet midriff panel.

(Pavel Golovkin/AP)

The outfit is viewed by many as a reaction to new rules that were introduced after last year’s tournament, when Williams wore one of her trademark black catsuits on court.

In August 2018, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said: “I believe we have sometimes gone too far.

“Serena’s outfit, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

This time around, the 23-time grand slam winner unveiled her Roland Garros look on Instagram the day before her first match, with pictures showing that the outfit was also designed with a maxi skirt.

Clearly, Williams isn’t going to let a catsuit ban stop her from flexing her fashion muscles on the court.

It certainly hasn’t affected her game plan either – after losing the first set she came back to beat Diatchenko and progress to the next round of the French Open.

Williams’ past on-court fashion choices have also included one-shoulder, tutu-style dresses, in black and lilac, a coral leopard print skirt, a variety of florescent colours, and even one leather-look ensemble at the 2004 US Open.

© Press Association 2019