Fruity fashion: 7 of the best lemon-print pieces on the high street

28th May 19 | Beauty

Katie Wright selects the juiciest summer buys.

When life gives you lemons… wear them.

That’s our motto this season, because the shops are bursting with gorgeous citrus prints right now.

Make a bold lemon dress the star of a summer outfit, adding a straw bag and espadrilles for a chic Fifties-inspired look.

Many of these zesty designs have a retro vibe to them, but if you want to take the trend and give it a modern edge, try a lemon motif skirt paired with an oversized tee and sporty sandals.

Or if floaty frocks aren’t your thing, a printed shirt and cargo pants is a more relaxed way to try the trend.

Anonyme Diana Skirt
(Anonyme/PA)

Heading off on holiday? A cute co-ord set is perfect for city sightseeing when teamed with white trainers, or dressed up for dinner with heeled sandals and a clutch bag.

Because most lemon print fabrics are either black or white, keep shoes and accessories neutral, or go for yellow to match the fruity hue.

Alternatively, citrus themed accessories are ideal for adding a splash of colour to an outfit – think tasselled earrings and lemon slice bags.

There’s so much style to be squeezed out of these summery pieces. Here’s our pick of the lemon crop…

M&Co Lemon Print Linen Midi Dress
(M&Co/PA)

1. M&Co Lemon Print Linen Midi Dress, currently reduced to £30 from £40 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Damart Printed Longline Blouse; Khaki Tencel Trousers,; Camel Bag
(Damart/PA)

2. Damart Printed Longline Blouse, £39; Khaki Tencel Trousers, £35; Camel Bag, £25 (other items, stylist’s own)

Roman Ivory Lemon Embroidered Crinkle Blouse
(Roman/PA)

3. Roman Ivory Lemon Embroidered Crinkle Blouse, £22

Anonyme Diana Skirt
(Anonyme/PA)

4. Anonyme Diana Skirt, £85

Oasis Lemon Bandeau Dress
(Oasis/PA)

5. Oasis Lemon Bandeau Dress, currently reduced to £41.25 from £55

Accessorize Lemon Fringe Statement Earrings
(Accessorize/PA)

6. Accessorize Lemon Fringe Statement Earrings, £10

Laura Ashley Natural Lemon Embroidered Straw Floppy Hat
(Laura Ashley/PA)

7. Laura Ashley Natural Lemon Embroidered Straw Floppy Hat, currently reduced to £17.50 from £25

