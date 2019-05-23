Caroline Flack has just dropped a collection with River Island and we want one of everything

Aside from the cat fights, snogging and some inevitable ‘mugging off’, one of the big reasons we look forward to Love Island taking over our televisions (and our summer) is that we get to see what Caroline Flack is wearing on a weekly basis.

The 39-year-old TV presenter has long been one of our major summer style crushes, and you can guarantee that whatever she’ll be wearing in the villa will inspire our own holiday packing list – whether it’s a cute patterned mini-dress or her trademark shorts and blazer combo.

So we were pretty pleased to hear that we don’t have to trawl through the internet to find copies of her amazing outfits, because the Flack has just dropped her second collection with River Island and, trust us, you’re going to want everything.

Hero pieces: a silk shirt and belted shorts combo (River Island/PA)

Made up of 22 pieces, the super chic seasonal edit has apparently been designed to take you straight from the beach to the bar without having to faff around with multiple outfit changes, which is something we can totally get on board with.

We love that the collection nods to the animal print trend that’s everywhere at the moment, with tiger print co-ords and thigh-split maxi dresses. Other key pieces include an oversized denim jacket (basically as important as owning an LBD these days) and a luxe satin shirt that can be worn loose or tucked into shorts.

The collection features loads of animal print (River Island/PA)

We can imagine styling up the cute little minidresses with a pair of strappy heels for a romantic summer cocktail party, or teaming them with a pair of Converse for a relaxed festival look. There are also sunglasses and swimming costumes so you can take the look to your nearest patch of coast too.

Flack has co-designed the whole collection alongside River Island’s in-house design team, and says she drew influence from everyone’s fave decade (the Nineties, duh) during the process.

This lemon minidress also comes in three other colourways (River Island/PA)

“There really is something for everyone in this collection,” she says. “It’s so versatile.

“I love that there are day time and night time outfits. Plus, you can still wear so much of it in the winter layering with outwear or classic pieces from last year’s edit. It really is timeless staples for the wardrobe.”

We’ll take one of everything, please (River Island/PA)

Like what you see? The collection launches online and in selected River Island stores today with wallet-friendly prices ranging from £14-£55. That’s our summer wardrobe sorted then.

