Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

Have you booked your pre-summer pedi yet? Or at least picked up a pair of those frighteningly effective exfoliating socks that magically cause all the dead skin on your feet to peel off?

It’s time to get your tootsies ready for the big reveal, because soon it’ll be warm enough to whip off your socks and slip on some sandals – hurrah!

It also gives us the excuse to stock up on the latest footwear trends, which this summer are heavily influenced by the Nineties.

There’s lots to love – not least because flats far outweigh heels on the high street this season, so you don’t have to suffer in the name of fashion.

Here are five of the hottest summer sandal styles and where to buy them…

1. Designer dupes

Remember last summer when those Hermès sliders with their distinctive H-shaped upper launched a million lookalikes? Well the designer dupes just keep on coming.

You’ve now got more choice than ever – this season Dune’s Loupe sandal comes in eight different prints and fabrics from denim to snake, plus there are heeled and flat varieties in just about ever colour you could wish for elsewhere on the high street.

(Dune/PA)

Dune Loupe Denim Smart Slider Sandal, £85

(Evans/PA)

Evans Extra Wide Fit Red Mini Wedge Mules, currently reduced to £31.50 from £35

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Flat Sliders, £36, Next

2. Minimalist sandals

Less really is more when it comes to flats this season – a pair of backless slip-on sandals with just one or two suede straps will become your go-to at home and on hols.

Even Birkenstocks have had a minimalist makeover, with skinny straps and delicate buckles taking them from chunky to chic.

(White Stuff/PA)

Mayari Birkenstock, £55, White Stuff

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Lisbon Suede Sliders, currently reduced to £15.75 from £22.50

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Black Slip On Sandals, £15.99

3. Colourful mules

Add a pop of colour to a summer ensemble with a pair of bright mules. With square toes and a block heel, these cute pairs tick all the Nineties trend boxes.

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Samantha Yellow Low Heel Mules, £25

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Square Heel Crossover Mule Sandals, £28

4. Pom-pom sandals

Last year, sandals came with a sprinkling of little pom-poms. This season it’s all about one giant pom-pom plonked on top.

Teamed with a block colour maxi dress dress and a straw bag, they’re the epitome of modern boho style.

(Dune/PA)

Dune Latino Cappuccino Suede Pom Pom Slider Sandal, £78

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Pink Pom Pom Mule Sandals, £14

5. Sporty sandals

The ‘dad trainer’ trend evolves for summer, with sporty sandals made with stretchy fabrics.

For day, that means comfy chunky-soled sandals; for evening think cool athleisure stilettos.

(Deichmann/PA)

Deichmann Black Platform Knitted Sporty Sandals, £29.99

(Office/PA)

Office Hat-Trick Sandals, £59 (available June 24)

© Press Association 2019