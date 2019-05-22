This is the story behind Elle Fanning’s 1950s-inspired Dior outfit at Cannes

22nd May 19 | Beauty

The 21-year-old actor channelled some serious Grace Kelly vibes in a dress than apparently took 450 hours to make.

France Cannes 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Red Carpet

It’s become quite difficult to make a splash on the Cannes red carpet, which is so overrun with dramatic and extravagant gowns you can get fashion fatigue.

And yet that’s exactly what Elle Fanning has done in a Dior ensemble. As the youngest Cannes jury member in history at 21 years old, you could forgive her for wanting to blend in and play it low-key. Instead, she was a comfortable yet striking presence on the red carpet in a black tulle skirt, white blouse and striking hat which was all about 1950s old Hollywood glamour.

France Cannes 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Red Carpet
(Joel C Ryan/AP)

As a jury member, this year she’s joining the likes of filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos and Paweł Pawlikowski to decide which films in the competition should win a prize.

Fanning is wearing a custom outfit from the French fashion house’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, with a hat by Philip Treacy. The throwback outfit felt particularly appropriate as she was walking the red carpet for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set in LA in the late 1960s and harks back to the ‘golden age’ of film.

France Cannes 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Red Carpet
(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Fanning’s Dior look is delicate with layers of tulle and an almost sheer silk blouse – hyper-feminine materials given an edge with the bold silhouette of the A-line skirt.

She already has a touch of Grace Kelly about her, so this outfit really seems like an homage to the Princess of Monaco.

Royalty – Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier Wedding – Monaco
Fanning’s outfit bears striking resemblance to Grace Kelly’s here in 1956 (PA)

Even though Fanning might look effortless on the red carpet, making this outfit was anything but – according to InStyle, it took a total of 450 hours to create.

The actor’s outfit has made such a splash that it’s already inspired artists.

View this post on Instagram

@ellefanning in @dior unquestionable Queen of Cannes for the premiere #onceuponatimeinhollywood @onceinhollywood 🌹 • @festivaldecannes • @samanthamcmillen_stylist style • @erinayanianmonroe • @chopard jewelry • @mariagraziachiuri • @stephenjonesmillinery hats 📍 illustrations by ©️ @thesevyanthouse_illustrations • • • #elle #ellefanning #instamodel #star #hollywood #cannes #cannesfilmfestival #cannesfilmfestival2019 #redcarpet #event #dior #christiandior #mariagraziachiuri #starsindior #stephenjonesmillinery #style #celebstyle #beauty #thesevyant_house #fashionillustrator #fashionblogger #artprint #fashionillustration #ilovedrawingfashion #instaart #instaartist

A post shared by Thesevyant_house (@thesevyanthouse_illustrations) on

As well a managing to capture the imagination of people on social media.

Fanning is known for a princess-like, ethereal fashion sense, and her sartorial choices in Cannes have taken this above and beyond. The hot pink Vivienne Westwood gown was straight out of a Disney movie…

France Cannes 2019 Chopard Love Event
(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

…and the Prada prom dress was similarly whimsical.

Unfortunately, Fanning had a fainting spell in this particular outfit – but don’t worry, she later confirmed she was fine on Instagram, saying it was a combination of a tight dress and the time of the month.

France Cannes 2019 Chopard Trophee
(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Another big red carpet moment for the actor came when she wore this sweeping floral Valentino number with a deep-V and matching flowers in her hair.

France Cannes 2019 Les Miserables Red Carpet
(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Cannes wraps up this Saturday so we’re sure Fanning has a few more knock-out outfits prepared to really finish big. We’re not sure if she’s going to be able to beat the Dior vintage vibe – but we can’t wait to see her try.

