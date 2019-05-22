This is the story behind Elle Fanning’s 1950s-inspired Dior outfit at Cannes

The 21-year-old actor channelled some serious Grace Kelly vibes in a dress than apparently took 450 hours to make.

It’s become quite difficult to make a splash on the Cannes red carpet, which is so overrun with dramatic and extravagant gowns you can get fashion fatigue.

And yet that’s exactly what Elle Fanning has done in a Dior ensemble. As the youngest Cannes jury member in history at 21 years old, you could forgive her for wanting to blend in and play it low-key. Instead, she was a comfortable yet striking presence on the red carpet in a black tulle skirt, white blouse and striking hat which was all about 1950s old Hollywood glamour.

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

As a jury member, this year she’s joining the likes of filmmakers Yorgos Lanthimos and Paweł Pawlikowski to decide which films in the competition should win a prize.

Fanning is wearing a custom outfit from the French fashion house’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, with a hat by Philip Treacy. The throwback outfit felt particularly appropriate as she was walking the red carpet for Quentin Tarantino’s new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set in LA in the late 1960s and harks back to the ‘golden age’ of film.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Fanning’s Dior look is delicate with layers of tulle and an almost sheer silk blouse – hyper-feminine materials given an edge with the bold silhouette of the A-line skirt.

She already has a touch of Grace Kelly about her, so this outfit really seems like an homage to the Princess of Monaco.

Fanning’s outfit bears striking resemblance to Grace Kelly’s here in 1956 (PA)

Even though Fanning might look effortless on the red carpet, making this outfit was anything but – according to InStyle, it took a total of 450 hours to create.

The actress and jury member Elle Fanning once again took to the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in a #DiorCouture shirt and skirt #MariaGraziaChiuri designed for the occasion, accessorized with a cannage effect hat.#StarsinDior #DiorCannes pic.twitter.com/n5jvFZMsVp — Dior (@Dior) May 21, 2019

The actor’s outfit has made such a splash that it’s already inspired artists.

As well a managing to capture the imagination of people on social media.

all i want to do now is write a film for elle fanning where she plays an eccentric and miserable socialite from the 1920s, maybe a shipping heiress who has a pet jaguar and a laudanum habit — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 21, 2019

What I love about Elle Fanning’s red carpet style is she is always very much herself. There’s always a little bit of whimsy, a little tartness, and it’s always fun. She’s evolved just beautifully while staying completely true to herself! What I’m saying is I stan — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) May 21, 2019

Fanning is known for a princess-like, ethereal fashion sense, and her sartorial choices in Cannes have taken this above and beyond. The hot pink Vivienne Westwood gown was straight out of a Disney movie…

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

…and the Prada prom dress was similarly whimsical.

Unfortunately, Fanning had a fainting spell in this particular outfit – but don’t worry, she later confirmed she was fine on Instagram, saying it was a combination of a tight dress and the time of the month.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Another big red carpet moment for the actor came when she wore this sweeping floral Valentino number with a deep-V and matching flowers in her hair.

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Cannes wraps up this Saturday so we’re sure Fanning has a few more knock-out outfits prepared to really finish big. We’re not sure if she’s going to be able to beat the Dior vintage vibe – but we can’t wait to see her try.

