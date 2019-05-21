Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

The actor has unveiled her Very high summer range.

A girls’ trip to Ibiza is the ultimate in summer holiday fun, which is why Michelle Keegan jetted off to the party island with a fabulously fashionable gang to shoot her latest campaign for Very.

Showcasing her high summer collection, the ‘Vacay with MK’ shoot stars the Our Girl actor alongside four Instagram stars, aiming to show the clothes on a more diverse range of models.

The girl gang features: Australian fashion blogger Ashley Schuberg aka Miss Gunner; British model Jessica Megan; and British beauty bloggers Michelle Reid (aka Beauty And The Blog) and Simone Powderly.

“I loved taking my ‘girl squad’ to Ibiza, the perfect destination to shoot my high summer collection,” says Keegan.

“I always want to create pieces I and the people I know would want to wear, so it’s been great to show the appeal and versatility of the range with this fab group of girls.”

The colourful collection features rainbow stripe prints, flowing maxidresses and ruffled minidresses, as well as cute co-ord sets perfect for holiday nights out, with prices ranging from £18 to £75.

Denim is also a big part of 44-piece range, with shorts, jumpsuits and pinafore dresses in light and dark denim.

“I designed this range of hero holiday styles as the perfect wardrobe to feel great and have fun in,” Keegan said.

“Hopefully customers like it as much as we enjoyed shooting it – we had so much fun!”

In a video from the shoot, the actor also revealed why she prefers bikinis to swimsuits when on holiday – even though we can all agree she looks amazing in both.

“I feel more comfortable in a bikini,” Keegan said. “I’ve tried the swimsuit look, it doesn’t work for me.

“I’ve got a really long torso, so I feel like if I put a costume on, I’m all ankles! It just cuts everything else off.”

The Michelle Keegan high summer collection is available now on the Very website.

