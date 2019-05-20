Where to get the Duchess of Cambridge’s Chelsea Flower Show outfits

Kate has created a garden for this year’s show.

Tomorrow is first day of the Chelsea Flower Show, but we got a sneak preview to check out the Duchess of Cambridge’s woodland-themed garden that she’s co-designed alongside Davies White Landscape Architects.

Kate’s also given us some fabulous fashion inspiration at the same time, from casual gardener chic to a gorgeous floral frock.

Here’s our pick of the mum-of-three’s best Chelsea pieces and where to buy them.

Jaeger linen shirt

In pictures to announce the project, Kate is seen testing out the garden’s swing seat, dressed in practical outdoor gear including skinny jeans, thick socks and hiking boots.

She still looks stylish, though, choosing the Jaeger Patch Pocket Linen Shirt, £99, in pale khaki.

The shirt is still available online in a variety of colours.

Zara floral dress

Visiting the garden yesterday with William and the children, Kate chose a suitably spring-like ensemble, teaming a £79 floral maxi dress from And Other Stories with espadrille wedges.

🍃 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden. The photographs were taken by Matt Porteous. #ChelseaFlowerShow pic.twitter.com/mT95MT88xA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

Kate’s dress has now sold out (of course), but the very similar And Other Stories Printed Ruffle Bib Midi Dress, £89, is still available online.

M.I.H floral shirt

This morning, Kate paid a final visit to the garden before it’s unveiled for the Queen later today.

In another cool but casual look, she paired the pretty Mabel Broderie-Anglaise Cotton Shirt, £255, by jeans brand M.I.H with brown wide-leg cropped trousers and Superga trainers.

It looks like royal fashion fans have been snapping up the shirt already – it’s still available to buy from Matches but only in size large.

