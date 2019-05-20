Where to get the Duchess of Cambridge’s Chelsea Flower Show outfits

20th May 19 | Beauty

Kate has created a garden for this year’s show.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden

Tomorrow is first day of the Chelsea Flower Show, but we got a sneak preview to check out the Duchess of Cambridge’s woodland-themed garden that she’s co-designed alongside Davies White Landscape Architects.

Kate’s also given us some fabulous fashion inspiration at the same time, from casual gardener chic to a gorgeous floral frock.

Here’s our pick of the mum-of-three’s best Chelsea pieces and where to buy them.

Jaeger linen shirt

In pictures to announce the project, Kate is seen testing out the garden’s swing seat, dressed in practical outdoor gear including skinny jeans, thick socks and hiking boots.

Duchess of Cambridge RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden
(Kensington Palace/PA)

She still looks stylish, though, choosing the Jaeger Patch Pocket Linen Shirt, £99, in pale khaki.

The shirt is still available online in a variety of colours.

Jaeger Patch Pocket Linen Shirt
(Jaeger/PA)

Zara floral dress

Visiting the garden yesterday with William and the children, Kate chose a suitably spring-like ensemble, teaming a £79 floral maxi dress from And Other Stories with espadrille wedges.

Kate’s dress has now sold out (of course), but the very similar And Other Stories Printed Ruffle Bib Midi Dress, £89, is still available online.

And Other Stories Printed Ruffle Bib Midi Dress
(And Other Stories/PA)

M.I.H floral shirt

This morning, Kate paid a final visit to the garden before it’s unveiled for the Queen later today.

In another cool but casual look, she paired the pretty Mabel Broderie-Anglaise Cotton Shirt, £255, by jeans brand M.I.H with brown wide-leg cropped trousers and Superga trainers.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.
(Yui Mok/PA)

It looks like royal fashion fans have been snapping up the shirt already – it’s still available to buy from Matches but only in size large.

M.I.H Mabel Broderie-Anglaise Cotton Shirt
(Matches/PA)

© Press Association 2019

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: The finished table
Game of Thrones finale: Fans say thank you and goodbye
Madonna controversy as Israeli and Palestinian flags feature in Eurovision show

