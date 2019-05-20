5 of the best baby carriers for newborns and how to choose one, according to an expert

Katie Wright rounds up the most stylish baby carriers on the market.

Whether your newborn is royalty or not (oh hi, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), when it comes to taking a tot from A to B, comfort and safety are paramount.

A baby carrier is the perfect solution for parents who want to transport their little one without having to faff with a pram or buggy, but what do new mums or dads need to know about babywearing?

“Firstly, decide whether you’re going to use the carrier or sling to promote bonding and feel close to your baby, or is it going to be one of your main methods of transporting your baby?” says says Susanne Rauberger, show manager from The Baby Show.

“Also, if both parents are going to use, it needs to work for both of you.”

Carriers come in a variety of styles and fabrics, from soft wrap-around slings to more structured designs.

“Wrap-style slings are cosy and great for breastfeeding,” Rauberger says.”Lightweight and structured carriers can offer plenty of back support for you and are generally easier to clip and unclip.”

If you plan on using the carrier for years to come, look for one which evolves and grows with your baby so you’ll get more use out of it, but the most important thing is that your baby is safe and comfortable, Rauberger recommends:

“Make sure that it supports the baby’s hips and holds baby’s legs in the right place so they sit in the natural spread position to help benefit healthy and natural hip development.”

Here are five of the best baby carriers for your precious cargo…

(Ergobaby/PA)

1. Ergobaby Aura Baby Carrier Wrap, £49.90, John Lewis

(Nuna/PA)

2. Nuna Cudl Baby Carrier, £150, BabyBabyOnline

(BabyBjorn/PA)

3. BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One Air Black, £125.10 (was £139.99), Mothercare

(Tula/PA)

4. Tula Everblue Explore Baby Carrier, £154.90

(Nuby/PA)

5. Nuby 3-in-1 Convertible Newborn Baby Carrier, £49.99

