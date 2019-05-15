Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

The brand has unveiled its latest swimwear collection.

It looks like 2019 is going to be Tara Lynn’s breakout year.

The American, who was modelling agency IMG’s first ever plus-size signing back in 2012, was named as one of the finalists in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ competition earlier this month – and at 36, she’s the eldest of the eight on the shortlist.

Now, the mum-of-two has been chosen to front Nasty Gal’s first ever plus-size swimwear collection, which launches today.

The range of bikinis, swimsuits and beachwear features on-trend designs and colours and is available in sizes 4 to 24.

(Nasty Gal/PA)

Hero pieces include a plunge-front bikini top, high leg bikini bottoms and a one-shoulder swimsuit, with prices starting from £12.

Because all the bikini tops and bottoms are available to buy separately you can mix and match to find your perfect size combination.

(Nasty Gal/PA)

“I couldn’t be more excited to be featured in Nasty Gal’s swim launch,” Lynn said.

“The collection is all about being fashion-forward and empowering women to be their most authentic selves.

“It’s really important to look at yourself and focus on what’s beautiful and unique about you. This collection is reflective of that.”

(Nasty Gal/PA)

The Nasty Gal swimwear collection is available online now.

