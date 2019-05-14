Cate Blanchett turns 50 â€“ these are her most iconic red carpet fashion moments

The actor has given us two decades of epic designer gowns and couture creations.

The 83rd Academy Awards â€“ Arrivals â€“ Los Angeles

It’s hard to believe because she has the perfect porcelain skin of someone about half her age, but Cate Blanchett celebrates her 50th birthday today.

The Australian shot to fame in 1999 when she was nominated for the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth I and she’s been wowing on the red carpet ever since.

Oceans 8 European Premiere – London
Cate Blanchett attending the European premiere of Oceans 8 (Ian West/PA)

Frequently working with the same designers for award ceremonies, the actor has a knack for treading the line between quirky and timeless style, managing to pull off fashion-forward ensembles that somehow don’t date.

So to mark the big 5-0, here we look back at her best red carpet fashion moments…

Cate Blanchett Oceans 8 Movie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Blanchett’s style has always been a little bit bohemian and that’s been reflected in her red carpet choices.

At her first Oscars in 1999, the year she was nominated for the film Elizabeth, she wore a slinky black John Galliano gown with intricate floral embroidery on the back.

Oscar nominee actress Cate Blanchett arrives at the 71st Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, wearing a dress by John Galliano.
(Peter Jordan/PA)

Blanchett had her first Academy Award success in 2005, winning the best supporting actress gong for her role in The Aviator.

For the momentous occasion she was dressed by Valentino in a lush lemon yellow silk taffeta gown, with a contrasting belt and brooch detail on the shoulder.

77th Academy Awards – Press Room – Kodak Theatre
With best actress winner Hilary Swank (right) at the 2005 Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

Some of Blanchett’s most stunning designer gowns have been seen at the Cannes Film Festival, such as this fabulous Chinese-inspired creation by Armani. She subsequently became the face of the brand’s Si fragrance and beauty collection.

SHOWBIZ Babel
Cate Blanchett and director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

At the 2008 Academy Awards, Blanchett was nominated in both the best actress and supporting actress categories, and she was pregnant at the time.

Sadly she didn’t win either award but she did impress on the red carpet in a navy blue Dries Van Noten gown teamed with a chunky statement necklace.

Pregnant Cate Blanchett, wearing Dries Van Noten, arrives for the 80th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles.
(Ian West/PA)

In another triumphant Cannes appearance two years later Blanchett stunned in a magnificent Alexander McQueen gown with a net skirt.

The dress was particularly poignant because it was reportedly personally chosen for the actor by the designer before his death just a few months earlier.

Cate Blanchett arriving for the official Robin Hood screening, at the Palais de Festival during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, France.
(Ian West/PA)

Probably her best-loved Oscars look came in 2011 with a pale pink gown by Givenchy Couture.

Featuring a cut-out back and pink and yellow bead detailing, the dress landed Blanchett on all the ‘best dressed’ lists.

Cate Blanchett arriving for the 83rd Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Los Angeles
(Ian West/PA)

In 2016, Blanchett got her fourth best actress Academy Award nomination, this time for the film Carol.

She teamed up with Armani for her Oscars outfit, choosing a pale blue gown with a plunging neckline and delicate floral applique detailing.

Cate Blanchett arriving at the 88th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA, February 28, 2016.
(Ian West/PA)

Blanchett continues to impress with her edgy red carpet choices. At this year’s Baftas she chose a black dress with bold jewel detailing from British designer Christopher Kane’s spring catwalk collection.

And with Cannes starting today, perhaps we’ll be treated to another amazing Blanchett style moment in the next couple of weeks.

Cate Blanchett attending the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.
(Ian West/PA)

