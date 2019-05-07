This is how Lena Waithe’s Met Gala outfit was a tribute to black drag queens

At last year’s Met Gala, actor Lena Waithe hit the headlines for her rainbow cape, which was a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community. This year, Waithe made another statement with her outfit, this time dedicated to black drag queens.

Waithe wore a pinstriped suit with the words: “Black drag queens inventend camp,” emblazoned on the back (there’s a slight typo but we’re pretty sure she means ‘invented’). The theme of this year’s Met Gala was Camp: Notes on Fashion, so Waithe was making sure the black queer community received credit for its shaping of camp.

The outfit was designed by Kerby-Jean Raymond, who heads up the label Pyer Moss. He wore a matching pinstriped suit with the words: “Fix your credit. Pool money. Buy back the block,” on the back.

However, on closer inspection, you’ll see their suits aren’t actually pinstriped. The lines are made up of tiny writing, which are lyrics from queer anthems, like Diana Ross’ I’m Coming Out and Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

Waithe’s outfit is one of the most talked about on social media, with people posting her look with captions like: “Lena Waithe giving us a history lesson, and looking damn good doing so” and: “Now this is how you use access and occupy space in powerful and important ways, y’all.”

Lena Waithe, left, and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond (Charles Sykes/AP)

She told E! News: “Kerby Jean-Raymond came up with a design. We collaborated on really bringing a message. To me, I really wanted to make sure my outfit represented the black drag queens who started this camp thing about being over the top and all that jazz. People like RuPaul, all these pioneers who really started this whole thing and I really wanted to pay tribute to them.”

The ensemble is also said to include a tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in LA in March.

