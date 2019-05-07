A brick phone and a severed head: These were the campest accessories at the Met Gala

Coco Chanel once famously said: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” Well, we can definitely agree that Chanel’s advice doesn’t quite work for a Met Gala where the theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The annual event is often referred to as the Super Bowl of fashion, and is a chance for celebrities to indulge in OTT dressing – something which is even more appropriate this year with such a self-referential, fun and playful theme.

Accessories were as eye-catching as the outfits – in fact, a lot of people probably grabbed a few more before leaving the house, rather than taking anything off. Here are some of the stand-outs of the night…

Lady Gaga

Considering she wore four looks just to arrive to the Met Gala, you can be sure Lady Gaga brought along an array of accessories to match. One of our favourite ensembles was a hot pink dress which was made even camper with an old-school brick phone and Edna Everage-esque oversized sunglasses.

Gaga’s outfits were designed by long-time friend and collaborator Brandon Maxwell, and her black gown was completed with an umbrella. It was basically Mary Poppins, but high fashion – and what could be camper than a magical singing nanny?

Her final outfit – a bra and fishnets situation – came complete with a kitschy pink trailer, full of Brandon Maxwell’s specially-designed clear bags carrying bright pink hats and bottles of champagne. Say what you like about Gaga, but you can’t deny she comes to a party prepared.

Kacey Musgraves

Singer Kacey Musgraves went full Barbie for her Met Gala outfit, nailing the look with bleached hair, a pink dress and doll-like make-up. However, our favourite part of the ensemble is definitely the hot pink bag shaped like a hairdryer.

Zendaya

Continuing on the theme of unusual and playful bags is Zendaya’s tiny accessory, shaped like a pumpkin carriage. On paper, that might sound confusing, but it’s all to fit in with her character, as the actor was dressed just like Cinderella. Her blue dress lit up whenever her stylist Law Roach waved his magic wand at her, her hair was blonde and finished off with Cinders’ iconic headband, so the mini carriage bag is perfectly self-referential.

Full marks to Zendaya for really committing to a theme, and a Disney character is just the right amount of camp.

Jared Leto

No surprises that singer and actor Jared Leto arrived in head-to-toe Gucci, as he has a close relationship with the label’s creative director Alessandro Michele. But what might shock some people is what he was carrying – a severed head, looking exactly like his own.

Freakily realistic severed heads featured in Gucci’s AW18 fashion show, which was inspired by cyborgs.

Serena Williams

Like Gaga, tennis player Serena Williams was co-hosting the event, so she pulled out all the stops on the pink carpet. Wearing a highlighter yellow Versace dress with pink detailing, it wasn’t just the unusual colour scheme which turned heads.

Camp is about challenging the rules of fashion, and Williams did so by not wearing high heels – something which women are expected to don at major red carpet events. Instead, she wore Volt Off-White x Air Force 1 Nike trainers, which were made even more fun by being in bright yellow. A subversive fashion choice, and one she would no doubt be grateful for as the night wore on. It’s fast becoming a signature move for Williams, who also wore trainers with her wedding dress.

