As Alexa Chung launches on YouTube: 5 of the best fashion channels to follow

3rd May 19 | Beauty

These industry insiders take you behind the scenes of the fashion world.

Alexa Chung Catwalk – London Fashion Week February 2019

Alexa Chung has announced the launch of her YouTube channel, a move that doesn’t come as a surprise since she’s BFFs with Derek Blasberg, who last year was appointed fashion and beauty director at the video sharing platform.

Chung says: “I am so happy that I can finally announce the launch of my official YouTube channel, which will be the new home of original, unfiltered content and a place which I hope will inspire my community through a host of videos spanning fashion, travel, art and self-expression.”

The TV presenter turned fashion designer says that her first full length video will focus on her custom dress and accessories created for next Monday’s Met Gala.

“Alexa Chung is one of my favourite people,” Blasberg commented.

“Of course, she’s stylish, but she’s also quirky, witty, and has a unique perspective on just about everything.

“When I came to YouTube, she was one of the first people I thought of to be a partner, and I can’t wait to see what she does with us.”

We’ll have to wait until next Tuesday to see Chung’s Met Gala video, but in the meantime, here are five other fashion-focused YouTube channels that are worth a watch…

View this post on Instagram

Five important facts about last night’s @victoriabeckham party and YouTube channel launch: 1.) I cohosted it with @davidbeckham, fulfilling a lifelong fantasy of us referring to each other as “DB” all night. 2.) When I booked the Spice Gurrls, a drag troop, as a surprise for VB I had no idea Posh would have a beard (OR DID I?) 3.) VB and I met @adriennelwarren when we went to see @tinathemusical and she was so incredible VB asked her to come sing a few songs and she literally brought the house down. 4.) Odell Beckham, Jr is of no relation to these Beckham’s. And 5.) Regarding the previous point, DB told me he was a footballer too. But different. Sports are confusing! 🤷🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on

1. Victoria Beckham

Another recent YouTube addition, Victoria Beckham unveiled her channel in February to coincide with celebrating 10 years of her fashion label.

VB’s videos offer a behind the scenes look at her design process, fashion week preparations and, of course, her impossibly glamorous life.

2. Stella McCartney

Sustainable fashion pioneer Stella McCartney’s slick YouTube channel features more than just catwalk and campaign videos.

The designer uses the platform to promote her breast cancer awareness work and to encourage her customers to adopt a slow fashion approach themselves.

3. Karlie Kloss

Canadian model Karlie Kloss has amassed more than 769,000 subscribers in the three years she’s been posting videos on her Klossy channel.

Fans keep coming back for the bubbly beauty’s mix of fashion, make-up, food, travel and fitness.

4. Song of Style

Hugely popular blogger Aimee Song, aka Song of Style, takes viewers along with her as she attends all the major fashion weeks.

The New York based style maven also offers practical advice in her Style By Number video series.

5. Lydia Millen

Vlogger Lydia Millen documents pretty much every element of her life, from beauty and fitness to travel and home decor.

While a lot of Millen’s fashion content is definitely aspirational – her designer bag collection is to die for – she also does high street hauls and seasonal trend videos.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How technology is transforming the way we pay

5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed
5 reasons you need to be listening to #Popsessed

Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS
Billie Eilish's debut album reclaims top spot from K-pop stars BTS

As Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly split, here's how grief can affect your relationship

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday

Britney Spears shares throwback picture while wishing her father happy birthday
8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences

8 celebrity couples with surprisingly BIG age differences
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits
Inspired by Taylor Swift's long-awaited new video? You'll love these pastel suits

How technology is transforming the way we pay