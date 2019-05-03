5 of the most fashionable pregnancy announcements as Blake Lively debuts her baby bump

This is her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively has announced her third pregnancy in the most glamorous way possible: on the red carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds, glowing in a sequinned yellow dress.

(Evan Agostini/AP)

The couple were at the premiere of of Reynolds’s new movie Pokemon Detective Pikachu, and Lively’s bump is certainly a clear answer to any pregnancy rumours that might have been flying around.

The bright Retrofête dress matches the duo’s grins perfectly. Celebrities are often keen to announce pregnancies on their own terms, before the news is leaked. This often leads to some pretty extra pregnancy reveals, with some thoughtfully considered fashion choices to go with it.

1. Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B also chose a public stage and a knockout dress to announce her pregnancy. When performing on Saturday Night Live she wore a tight-fitted, white Christian Siriano dress with a mermaid train.

Such a figure-hugging fit made her bump impossible to miss, and was quite an angelic start to Cardi’s pregnancy style, which is one of the most experimental we’ve seen.

2. Kirsten Dunst

Rodarte is a fashion label known for its hyper-feminine and romantic designs, which matches the aesthetic of actor Kirsten Dunst perfectly. She wore a pink tulle gown with floral detailing for the brand’s FW18 campaign, which was the first time she had gone public with her bump.

3. Beyoncé

Beyoncé doesn’t do anything by halves, and her second pregnancy announcement was no different. The photo of her in lingerie, a veil and a bump quickly went viral when she posted it on Instagram, where it currently has 11.2 million likes – for a time, it was the most-liked picture ever.

What made this shot even more interesting was the fact that Beyoncé was wearing mismatched lingerie, a burgundy Agent Provocateur bra with powder blue knickers from Liviara – proving lingerie doesn’t have to be matchy-matchy.

4. Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler kept things simple when revealing she was pregnant with her second child. She posted a black and white photo on Instagram of her wearing a classic black slip dress and showing off her bump. The dress feels like a bit of a Nineties throwback, which seems fitting for the star of Empire Records.

5. Nikki Reed

In 2017 actor Nikki Reed announced she was expecting her first child with Ian Somerhalder. She posted a picture of Somerhalder kissing her bump while she’s in a light blue, high-necked dress. It turns out this outfit is actually her own design, from her label BaYou With Love which she set up with Morgan Bogle. The brand focuses on using eco-friendly materials and producing clothes and jewellery in a way which won’t harm the planet – which seems particularly fitting for an announcement about bringing a child into the world.

