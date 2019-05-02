As Sophie Turner ‘marries’ Joe Jonas, here’s a look back at her biggest style moments

Sophie Turner is having quite the year – Game of Thrones excitement is at fever pitch as she plays Sansa Stark in the final series, and judging from an Instagram story, she appeared to tie the knot with Joe Jonas on Wednesday night.

The event took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas – which is famously where Ross and Rachel drunkenly got married in Friends.

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017, and videos on the Instagram of American DJ Diplo seem to show them exchanging vows while an Elvis impersonator officiated proceedings.

In the videos Turner is wearing a flowing, loose white jumpsuit, typical of her experimental and super stylish fashion. Even though the couple are yet to officially confirm their marriage, it’s still a good time to look back at why Turner is becoming a bonafide style icon.

She stuns as a Louis Vuitton ambassador

(Richard Shotwell/AP)

Turner’s defining fashion moment is arguably when she became a face of Louis Vuitton. Not only did this give her some serious style credentials and fashion clout, but it also means she’s always well turned out on the red carpet.

Before hitting up the chapel on Wednesday night, Turner walked the red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards. Making a statement in a Louis Vuitton silver jumpsuit with floral detailing and a serious space-age vibe.

(Liam McBurney/PA)

For the Game of Thrones premiere in Belfast Turner made a splash in a white LV dress with some of the most extra sleeves we’ve ever seen.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Turner says of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière: “His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards: warrior women. They are strong and empowering but also beautifully feminine.”

(Ian West/PA)

The collaboration with Louis Vuitton is often about making a statement, but this isn’t always the case. Sometimes it’s just about looking like a movie star through and through – which she did to the Vanity Fair Party this year in a gold gown.

She’s not afraid to take a risk

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Turner wore a red blazer minidress and thigh-high boots to the wedding of fellow Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie last year, causing quite the storm online. A lot of people were unhappy with her outfit, deeming it ‘inappropriate’ for a wedding – but we very much think she looked amazing and wasn’t wearing a white wedding dress, so what’s the problem?

(Ian West/PA)

She also take risks on the red carpet, like in this cut-out column gown for an X Men: Apocalypse screening. Sheer panels aren’t the easiest to pull off, and yet Turner managed to make this Balmain gown look effortless – which is probably helped with Sansa Stark’s signature red hair. Now, Turner has gone back to her natural blonde hair and wears wigs when she’s playing Stark.

She’s got a sense of humour

Whether it’s downing wine on camera at a sports game or declaring her love for SpongeBob on Twitter, it’s clear 23-year-old Turner has a sense of humour. She brings this to her style as well – and this could be going full cowboy in a double denim outfit…

…or dressing as Morticia Addams for Halloween – which she did with almost scary accuracy.

