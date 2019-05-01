‘I’m loving being part of the creative process’ says Liam Payne as he lands a major fashion role

The former One Direction star has been unveiled as the face of a well known fashion brand.

Singer Liam Payne’s latest project sees him moving away from music and pursuing his ‘hobby’ – he’s just been named global brand ambassador for German fashion brand Hugo.

“Fashion started out as a hobby for me, but I’m loving being part of the creative process,” said Payne, who has also collaborated on the Hugo X Liam Payne capsule collection, inspired by his personal style.

“I knew if I wanted to do something in fashion, it should be with Hugo. They design clothes that guys like me want to wear.”

Liam Payne has been named global brand ambassador for Hugo (Hugo/PA)

“I’m excited to be the new face of Hugo and I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on,” he added in an Instagram post, sharing the first campaign image, shot by renowned fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The 25-year-old will star in a series of campaigns beginning this summer, while the capsule collection will be launched during Berlin Fashion Week in July, with a concert and presentation.

Later in the year, he’ll also front a Hugo Bodywear campaign.

While the former One Direction star has been a regular on the red carpet and the front row for years, this is his first major fashion role.

“Liam is not only a very talented musician, he’s also got great style,” commented Peter Deirowski, brand and creative director for Hugo.

“This type of creative partnership is something we’ve never done before and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on behind the scenes.”

