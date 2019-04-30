Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent â€“ here are some of the stylish people heâ€™s joining

Zoe Kravitz and Kate Moss have all recently modelled for the fashion house.

His biggest fashion statement is probably the floor-length black leather coat he wore as Neo in the Matrix trilogy, and now Keanu Reeves is adding to his style credentials by fronting Saint Laurent.

The French luxury fashion house – formerly Yves Saint Laurent – is known for its dark and sexy aesthetic. Even though Reeves might not be the most experimental of dressers (he tends to stick to black or navy suits and ties), his brooding style and look is perfectly matched to the house.

Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello became creative director of Saint Laurent in 2016, taking over from Hedi Slimane.

Slimane is currently the controversial creative director at Celine, and during his tenure at Saint Laurent he enlisted everyone from Cara Delevingne to Courtney Love to front the brand.

When taking over from Slimane, Vaccarello kept some of the original brand ambassadors as well as finding a new generation of celebrities to appear in campaigns. Reeves is the latest addition to this elite crew, and here are some of the people he’ll be joining…

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz – daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet, as well as a hugely talented actor and singer in her own right – is effortlessly chic and embodies the brand’s rock chic vibe perfectly.

Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent to the 2018 Met Gala (Ian West/PA)

Kravitz became the face of YSL Beauty before Vaccarello took the helm, and now she’s really come into her own in modelling clothes and accessories from the fashion house. It also helps that she makes a lot of glamorous red carpet appearances, obviously dressed head-to-toe in Saint Laurent.

Kaia Gerber

Daughter of none other than Cindy Crawford, 17-year-old Kaia Gerber is currently the hottest commodity in the fashion industry. Not only is she bringing the signature Crawford good looks to the brand’s campaigns, but she’s often seen stomping the catwalk for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week.

Travis Scott

Saint Laurent has a reputation for close relationships with musicians, however Travis Scott is one of the first from the world of hip-hop. He’s a leading voice in modern rap, so as well as modelling for the house he’s also a regular performer at Saint Laurent-hosted parties.

Plus, in the social media era it’s not unhelpful for the brand’s profile that Scott’s partner is one of the most-followed people on Instagram, Kylie Jenner.

Kate Moss

As well as fresh faces in the modelling industry, Saint Laurent also draws upon enduring icons – like Kate Moss. Few people can give a fashion campaign more clout than one of the original supermodels, and Moss makes sure she delivers on every shot she takes.

Betty Catroux

In the past Saint Laurent has been accused of mainly casting young, skinny white models for its shows and campaigns. However, Betty Catroux brings a welcome bit of age diversity to the house. She became close friends with Yves Saint Laurent when she was a young model at Chanel, becoming his muse and who he often referred to as his “twin”. She no doubt had a huge impact on his designs, and is said to have greatly influenced his androgynous style.

At 74, Catroux still models for the fashion house, with her signature ice blonde hair and masculine style.

© Press Association 2019