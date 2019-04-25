Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

The campaign is just about as summery as you can get, with bright white shoes to match.

Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is briefly stepping away from the microphone and doing a spot of modelling – she’s been announced as the new face of Superga.

She joins the stylish ranks of Alexa Chung, Rita Ora and Suki Waterhouse in becoming an ambassador for the footwear brand. Superga is an Italian label that launched more than 100 years ago, and has become well-known for its instantly recognisable trainers and flatform sneakers.

Edwards has designed a capsule collection for Superga, which is released today, with prices ranging from £50-£62. She’s also starred in a series of photos for the SS19 campaign, which is so summery you’ll forget the drizzle outside.

The aesthetic is right in line with Edwards’ style – she’s known for a relaxed dress sense that’s often quite beachy and involves lots of denim. It’s a look that works particularly well with white sneakers and flatforms.

For the drop, Edwards has picked out three new shapes: The 2750 Cotrope, which is the classic trainer with an espadrille flatform and rope detailing; the 2287 Cotu UP5, another flatform with a bubble sole design; and the 2555 Cotu inspired by Superga’s 1940s military heritage.

And here are some of the designs Edwards has chosen…

2555 Cotu, £60

2790 Logo, £60

2287 Cotu UP5, £64

2790 Cotrope, £62

2750 Cotu Classic, £50

All available at Superga.co.uk and in stores.

