As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala - 3 times she's made a splash on the red carpet

The popstar is expected to release new music at the end of the week.

Pastels are in for spring – at least, according to Taylor Swift.

The popstar wore a pale pink and yellow gown to the Time 100 Gala in New York on Tuesday night, and it certainly made an impact.

(Charles Sykes/AP)

Swift leaned into the romantic colour scheme by choosing a princessy, Victoriana-esque style dress by J Mendel, complete with floral detailing and pouffy sleeves. The sleeves were actually detachable, and she removed them to perform at the gala, where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Brie Larson and Nancy Pelosi.

The 29-year-old has been relatively quiet since her Reputation tour ended in November, but in recent weeks Swift has been amping up her public appearances and social media presence in preparation for new music, which is expected to drop on Friday.

With upcoming tunes to promote, it’s no surprise Swift is pulling out all the stops when choosing her outfits. So what other times has she made a serious statement on the red carpet?

1. In this dragon dress

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

From the front, Swift’s dress for the 2015 Brit Awards looked simple and elegant – full-length, all black, and with touches of red.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

However, when she turned around you saw the back was really the star of the show. The Roberto Cavalli Atelier dress had a bright red sparkly dragon embellished on the back, with its tail winding all the way down the train of the gown.

2. In this playsuit

(PA)

When Swift was starting out, she favoured floaty dresses on the red carpet. However, by 2014 she had overhauled her image, and discovered an undying love for rompers.

She wore this Mary Katrantzou playsuit to the VMA Awards, and considering she’s over 5ft 9in tall, the short hemline and heeled boots really showed off a whole lot of leg.

There is no way that the letters on @taylorswift13 VMA outfit did not have a secret message @MaryKatrantzou — Rosie Stoff (@Rosie_Stoff) August 25, 2014

This outfit particularly captured people’s attention because Swift is known to be partial to hidden messages. Let’s just say, much time was spent on social media trying to figure out if there was any deeper meaning to the letters embossed on the romper.

3. In this slinky gown

(PA)

Swift’s fashion sense is normally colourful and full of sparkles, but she showed black doesn’t have to be boring at the Vanity Fair party after the 2015 Academy Awards. She wore an uber sexy Alexandre Vauthier dress which was just about as slinky as you can get, with added touches of gold giving off a disco vibe.

Even though Swift won a lot of love for this outfit, not everyone was convinced by her hairstyle. In fact, many thought it was just a bit too close to the iconic hairdo of a certain Vogue editor…

Everyone else has noticed that Taylor Swift now has the same hair as Anna Wintour, right? — Elise Wright (@elisewrightnyc) April 3, 2016

