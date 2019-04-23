Prince Louis turns one: How to dress your little one like a royal

Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday today and to mark the occasion Kensington Palace released a series of photos taken by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family’s Norfolk home.

The prince looks adorable as he plays and laughs in the pictures and they once again demonstrate Kate’s enviable photography skills, following previous candid snaps taken of her young brood.

They also show that the Duchess is dressing little Louis in the same style as his older siblings. That is to say, very traditionally. Louis’ woolly jumpers and Peter Pan collars are similar to what we’ve seen brother George and sister Charlotte wearing at royal appearances and in family photos over the years.

(The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

Like what you see? Well, it’s not hard to find almost identical pieces on the high street – and they don’t come with a regal price tag.

If you’re inspired by the Cambridge kids, here’s how to dress your child like a tiny royal…

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at St Mary’s Hospital following the birth of their younger brother (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prince George

Navy blue shorts are essential for nailing the Prince George look, paired with sensible navy shoes and matching socks.

For formal occasions like Prince Louis’ christening, the five-year-old is usually seen in crisp short-sleeved cotton shirts with Peter Pan collars.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children after Prince Louis’s christening (Dominic Lipinksi/PA)

(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys’ Blue Sateen Shorts, from £18

(John Lewis & Partners/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys’ Floral Shirt, from £16

Princess Charlotte

Smock dresses have become the signature look of Princess Charlotte, who turns four next week.

Her short-sleeved frocks are often teamed with Mary Jane shoes and sweet white ankle socks in summer, while a cardigan keeps the little princess warm in winter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Chopin airport in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Floral Smock Dress And Knickers, from £18

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Kids’ Walkmates Leather Cross Bar Shoes, from £24

Prince Louis

The newest addition to the Cambridge family is proving that woolly knits always look adorable on tiny tots.

(The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

We particularly like his blue dog jumper, which is by Thomas Brown and is still available to buy online.

(Thomas Brown/PA)

Thomas Brown Denim Blue Little Puppy Jumper, £35 (was £44), Trotters

Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Colour Block Jumper, from £10

