Prince Louis turns one: How to dress your little one like a royal
Including where to buy the prince's amazing dog jumper.
Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday today and to mark the occasion Kensington Palace released a series of photos taken by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family’s Norfolk home.
The prince looks adorable as he plays and laughs in the pictures and they once again demonstrate Kate’s enviable photography skills, following previous candid snaps taken of her young brood.
They also show that the Duchess is dressing little Louis in the same style as his older siblings. That is to say, very traditionally. Louis’ woolly jumpers and Peter Pan collars are similar to what we’ve seen brother George and sister Charlotte wearing at royal appearances and in family photos over the years.
Like what you see? Well, it’s not hard to find almost identical pieces on the high street – and they don’t come with a regal price tag.
If you’re inspired by the Cambridge kids, here’s how to dress your child like a tiny royal…
Prince George
Navy blue shorts are essential for nailing the Prince George look, paired with sensible navy shoes and matching socks.
For formal occasions like Prince Louis’ christening, the five-year-old is usually seen in crisp short-sleeved cotton shirts with Peter Pan collars.
John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys’ Blue Sateen Shorts, from £18
John Lewis & Partners Heirloom Collection Boys’ Floral Shirt, from £16
Princess Charlotte
Smock dresses have become the signature look of Princess Charlotte, who turns four next week.
Her short-sleeved frocks are often teamed with Mary Jane shoes and sweet white ankle socks in summer, while a cardigan keeps the little princess warm in winter.
M&Co Floral Smock Dress And Knickers, from £18
Marks and Spencer Kids’ Walkmates Leather Cross Bar Shoes, from £24
Prince Louis
The newest addition to the Cambridge family is proving that woolly knits always look adorable on tiny tots.
We particularly like his blue dog jumper, which is by Thomas Brown and is still available to buy online.
Thomas Brown Denim Blue Little Puppy Jumper, £35 (was £44), Trotters
Marks and Spencer Pure Cotton Colour Block Jumper, from £10
