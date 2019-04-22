7 plus-size styling tips from Instagram star Danielle Vanier

With her incredible personal style, ability to pose like a pro and awesome attitude, is there any wonder brands are clamouring to work with Danielle Vanier?

The plus-size blogger and Instagram sensation – who commands a following of some 112,000 – is seriously in demand at the moment.

The London-based 30-year-old recently unveiled a footwear collaboration with Marks and Spencer, and now she’s debuting a collection she designed for Navabi, the retailer that specialises in clothing sizes 12 and above.

“The launch of this collection has definitely been my biggest achievement,” Vanier says.

“When I get to style plus-size women, I’m in my element. When I get to design, I’m in my element.”

With that in mind, we asked the plus-size star how she approaches spring fashion, and she had some amazing advice.

Here are Vanier’s top tips for a very stylish season…

1. Layering in spring is key

“The weather can be very temperamental so you always need to be prepared!

“Layering roll-necks under dresses is one of my fave options, while culottes are great as your legs are covered but they let your ankles peep out to get a taster of what’s to come.”

(Navabi/PA)

Danielle Vanier meets Navabi Cropped Tie Sleeve Top, £48, and Asymmetric Hem Plissé Skirt, £80; M&S Collection The Danielle Toggle Ankle Strap Sandals, £35

2. Make it monochrome

“Monochromatic outfits are one of my go-to looks and they have been popular for some time now.

“Try picking your favourite colour and putting together a look that just focuses on that colour. Accessorise with a similar shade or hue – and voila, you’ve got a very chic look.”

3. Know your fabrics

“Fabric quality is, in my opinion, essential to making you feel great in an outfit. Natural fabrics such as cotton and silk are my favourite.”

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Plus Stripe Straight Leg Linen Trouser, £29; Plus Linen Top, £26

4. Build up a wardrobe of timeless pieces

“Find a staple piece that you can wear season after season. These will always be there for you to fall back on if you aren’t able to come up with a look that’s more ‘out there’ or on trend.”

(Yours Clothing/PA)

Yours Clothing Black Wide Leg Culottes, £26.99

5. Experiment with trends

“It can be daunting, but you don’t have to wear a trend head to toe in order to look the part. Instead, take one trendy element that you like and incorporate it that way.

“For example, the utility trend is huge this SS19, my cropped trench would be a great nod to this trend and it’s very versatile so you can mix and match it with your existing wardrobe.”

(Navabi/PA)

Danielle Vanier meets Navabi Cropped Classic Trench, £80; White Back-to-Front Top, £40; Cotton Paperbag Trousers, £64

6. If in doubt, choose a dress

“Dresses are a fail-safe option when you want to look well put together but with minimal effort.

“All you then need to think about is your footwear option and you’re good to go. Trainers work with pretty much any outfit, so if in doubt, wear a crisp white trainer!”

7. Feel good in it? Wear it

“I can throw around a load of styling tips but essentially none of it really matters because if the outfit brings you joy – you should wear it.”

(River Island/PA)

River Island Plus Yellow Ruched Sleeve Belted Blazer, £49

© Press Association 2019