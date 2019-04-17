Wonderbra's famous 'Hello boys' ad campaign is back - but this time with a serious message

17th Apr 19 | Beauty

Figleaves has reimagined the notorious Nineties ad with a 2019 twist.

Wonderbra’s ‘Hello boys’ campaign is the stuff of advertising legend.

Debuted in 1994, black and white billboards starred underwear-clad model Eva Herzigová gazing down at her ample assets with the slogan ‘Hello Boys’ emblazoned beside her.

The ad caused a huge stir at the time, reportedly being blamed for road traffic accidents because it was so distracting, and back in 2011 it was voted the most iconic poster of all time.

Undated handout image issued by TBWA of the ‘Hello Boys’ billboard advertising campaign, Eva Herzigova’s traffic-stopping Wonderbra billboards have been declared the most eye-catching adverts of the past five decades in a poll by the Outdoor Media Centre.
(TBWA/PA)

Now, 25 years on, the infamous campaign is back – but this time there’s a twist.

Ahead of National Lingerie Day next week (April 24), retailer Figleaves has unveiled an ad starring a model also gazing down at her Wonderbra-enhanced cleavage, but this time it’s in a bid to encourage women to check their breasts for signs of cancer.

Featuring the slogan ‘Hello girls’, the campaign is a collaboration between Figleaves, Wonderbra and charity Coppafeel!

Figleaves and Wonderbra's Hello Girls campaign
(Figleaves/PA)

The charities aim is to educate young people on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, encouraging them to check their boobs from a young age and empowering them to start the healthy habit of knowing your body and noticing any changes.

According to Breast Cancer Care, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and around 2,200 women a year are diagnosed aged 39 or under in the UK.

That’s why the new Wonderbra campaign is prompting women to say hello to their ‘girls’ on a regular basis.

Coppafeel! recommends checking your breasts once a month for any lumps or changes.

There are no rules when it comes to when, where or how you check, but it’s important to get to know your breasts so that you know what’s normal for you.

Not sure what you’re looking for? Here’s a video with some handy hints and tips.

