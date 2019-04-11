Spring jackets: 11 of the trendiest buys on the high street

Katie Wright picks the coolest cover-ups to see you through 'til summer.

Retailers call it ‘transitional’. We call it tricky – that period at the start of spring, when there might be sunny days but the mercury hasn’t really risen much and it’s not quite time to pack away our winter clothes.

One thing you can ditch now though? Big winter coats. Instead, you need a versatile jacket or two that will see you through to summer proper.

Trend-wise, there’s lots to choose from right now, whatever your style.

Bright colours abound, with biker jackets and blazers in citrus shades, but if you’re looking for neutral goes-with-anything hues, the utility trend has got you covered.

Considering that jackets are always going to be on high rotation in your wardrobe, it’s worth investing in a couple of key pieces.

Here are four spring trends to try now…

Longline blazers

The tailoring trend shows no sign of slowing down, but if a two-piece suit isn’t your bag, try a longline jacket instead.

Team a bright blazer with a print T-shirt and jeans for a casually cool outfit, or try a pastel jacket over a midi dress and boots for something a bit more dressy.

(JD Williams/PA)

1. JD Williams Deep Orange Crepe Jacket, £40; Snake Print Vest, £12; Camilla Crop Turn Up Trousers, £35; Three Strap Square Heeled Sandals, £30, and Black Quilted Shoulder Bag, £30

(Very/PA)2. Very Michelle Keegan Oversized Double Breasted Blazer – Fuchsia, £60

(Lipsy/PA)

3. Lipsy Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £48, Next

Utility jackets

Military inspired jackets are marching into fashion this spring, but not the ostentatious gold brocade-covered kind.

These utility jackets, in khaki and cream shades, are made for women who value practicality and style in equal measure – with all those pockets, you don’t even need a handbag.

(Fatface/PA)

4. Fatface Khaki Worker Jacket, £69; Karen Check Ditsy Dress, £55

(Oasis/PA)

5. Oasis Utility Jacket, £46

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

6. Miss Selfridge Ottoman Utility Jacket, £35

Bright biker jackets

Give your beloved black biker jacket a timeout and let one of these colourful creations brighten up your spring wardrobe.

From real leather to faux suede and PU, there’s a biker for every budget.

(Sosandar/PA)

7. Sosandar Yellow Leather Biker Jacket, £249; Light Wash Denim Cropped Leg Jeans, £55

(Bonmarche/PA)

8. Bonmarche Red Suedette Biker Jacket, £40

(Matalan/PA)

9. Matalan Mustard Suedette Biker Jacket, £30

Quilted jackets

Spring’s answer to the puffer, a quilted jacket offers warmth without the weight.

Lightly quilted in cool patterns, these modern styles are great for pairing with dressed-down ensembles – or scrunching up and chucking in your bag when the weather’s changeable.

(Cotton Traders/PA)

10. Cotton Traders Red Coral Embroidered Quilted Jacket, £45; Women’s Stretch Jeans, £28 (other items, stylist’s own)

(White Stuff/PA)

11. White Stuff Dallington Star Quilted Jacket, currently reduced to £45 from £75; Shoreline Jersey T-shirt, £35 (jeans and trainers, stylist’s own)

