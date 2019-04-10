5 iconic outfits we want to see on The Crown, as the actor playing Princess Diana is announced

A relatively unknown actor has been cast in season four of the hit series.

Princess of Wales

Season three of The Crown hasn’t even started yet, but honestly, we’re already getting excited about the prospect of season four.

Why? Because Netflix has just announced it has cast the actor who will play Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin will join Olivia Colman, who takes over from Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth in the next season, airing later this year.

“I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal,” Corrin said in an Instagram post.

“Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

“To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

Given that the first two seasons were full of incredible costumes – from Queen Elizabeth’s coronation and wedding gowns, to Princess Margaret’s stunning 1950s and 1960s dresses – we can expect Diana’s wardrobe to get The Crown treatment, too.

And what a wardrobe they’ve got to choose from. Here are five of Princess Diana’s most famous fashion moments that we hope to see on screen…

1. The engagement outfit

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer (wearing the diamond and sapphire engagement ring he gave her) looking affectionate in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement in London on Feb. 24, 1981.
(PA)

For the announcement of her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981, then 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer chose a typical early Eighties ensemble of a blue belted cropped jacket, matching long skirt, a white pussy-bow blouse and a black clutch bag.

The outfit matched the huge sapphire in her engagement ring, and the choice of royal blue was fitting for the occasion.

2. The wedding dress

Diana, Princess of Wales, in her wedding dress

(PA)

Another typically Eighties affair, Diana’s wedding dress, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, featured a huge taffeta skirt, big puffy sleeves, a 25ft train and an even longer veil.

The veil was topped with diamond bandeau tiara that’s said to have been in the Spencer family for nearly a century.

3. The power suit

ROYAL BALLET 1987: The Princess of Wales (2nd L) visiting the Royal Ballet School, London, where she chatted with young dancers. She watches a class with Dame Merle Park (l), Director, Barbara Fewster (blue), Associate Director, and Dame Ninette de Valois (founder of the school).
(PA)

The Eighties were all about power dressing, and Diana had an endless supply of bright block-colour skirt suits with major shoulders, that she wore for royal appearances.

This pillar-box red example with military style buttons was chosen for a visit to the Royal Ballet School in 1987.

4. The ‘Elvis dress’

The Princess of Wales arriving at the Royal Albert Hall in London where she was to present the British Fashion Awards 1989 at the end of London Fashion Week.
(John Stillwell/PA)

Catherine Walker was one of the Princess’s favourite designers, creating a variety of gowns for her for formal events.

Diana nicknamed this spangly white beaded number the ‘Elvis dress’ because of the big stiff collar. And clearly she liked it, because she wore it twice in the late-Eighties.

5. The ultimate LBD

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing a black pleated chiffon dress, with floating side panel, by Christina Stamboulian, during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London.
(Martin Keene/PA)

We simply can’t ignore this stunning strapless dress by Christina Stambolian, which Diana wore to a Serpentine Gallery benefit event in 1994.

The little black dress was reportedly chosen to divert attention from a documentary about Prince Charles’ infidelity – and evidently it worked, because Diana was splashed all over the front pages the next day.

From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?
Third series of Killing Eve to air on BBC in UK
The Crown announces casting for Diana, Princess Of Wales

The cult US workout SoulCycle is coming to the UK - why everyone should try spinning

Lucy Montgomery wants end to Brexit even if it costs comedians their jobs

Madonna urged to abandon Eurovision performance by Palestinian campaigners

