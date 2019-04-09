From janties to ugly sandals, would you dare wear these 6 Coachella-inspired festival fashion trends?

According to a new report from Lyst, these are the looks to have in your festival wardrobe this year...

Coachella kicks off this weekend (April 12-14, and 19-21), and while there’ll always be a special place in our hearts for Glastonbury’s iconic mid-Noughties celebrity looks, there’s no denying Los Angeles is home to arguably the most fashionable festival on the planet.

Whether it’s the balmy summer climate, the fact everyone looks like a model, or the sheer number of street style photographers snapping the best-dressed gig-goers, the Coachella crowd really know how to nail a good festival look.

Being one of the earliest events in the festival calendar too, our LA pals set some of the fashion trends that will dominate later in the year. So what’s tipped to be hot?

While floral crowns, crochet tops and chokers once reigned supreme, it’s a good idea to dodge them this summer if you don’t want to look like a Coachella cliché. Global fashion search platform Lyst has just released its 2019 festival fashion report, which gives an insight into what stylish people across the globe have been scouring the web for recently.

Here’s what the Palm Springs crew will likely be rocking this weekend…

1. Janties

Y/Project’s rather revealing denim panties raised eyebrows when they first went viral earlier this year. Love them or hate them, you’ll probably be seeing a heck of a lot more of them during the summer months – Lyst reports a 2,250% increase in page views of the $445 short-knicker hybrid since mid-March. Yikes.

2. Ugly sandals

View this post on Instagram #uglysandals #어글리샌들 #neonyellow #형광노랑 #배추벌레터진색 A post shared by H. S. Cho (@h_serena_c) on Apr 3, 2019 at 8:19pm PDT

Once reserved for dads and hiking types, rolling on some thick socks with a pair of velcro sandals is now one of the most fashionable combos you can rock. The elusive Prada velcro sandals are the ones to lust after – Lyst reports a new search for the ‘it’ shoe every seven minutes.

3. Sport-inspired sunglasses

Hot off the press: Futuristic, sport-inspired sunglasses will be the shades to be seen in this festival season. After Kim Kardashian launched her running-inspired sunglasses collection in collaboration with Carolina Lemke earlier this month, searches for sporty shades increased by 650% the following week.

3. Harness bags

View this post on Instagram 🤗🤪#harnessbag #legharness A post shared by @ icy_bagzzz on Mar 23, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

Good news for forgetful people everywhere – Lyst predict that harness fashion will become even more popular this festival season, as searches for harness chest bags (the type that clip securely around the body) have risen 257% since March.

4. Neon biker shorts

Cycling shorts might not be the most forgiving of fashion trends, but they’re continuing to have a major moment this summer thanks to celebrity fans like Kylie Jenner. Lyst says the most viewed riffs on the look are neon, rainbow and romper styles.

5. Sequin bikini tops

If you pack one thing for your summer festival, make it a sequin bikini. Sparkly bikini tops have generated 40% more page views on Lyst since the beginning of March.

6. Shimmery men’s jackets

View this post on Instagram #bougielittlething A post shared by Style Influencer ⚜️ (@bougielittlething) on Mar 25, 2019 at 7:33pm PDT

All things sequinned are trending in men’s festival fashion right now too. A statement western jacket is the easiest way to cop the trend – this ASOS jacket with cut and sew sequins has had an 108% increase in views in the last 14 days.

Festival season, we’re totally ready for you.





