Aintree Ladies Day: All the weird and wonderful attention-grabbing hats

Racegoers upped the style stakes with some seriously bold headgear.

While Aintree’s Grand National might technically be a racing event, it’s the fashion that really puts it on the map.

More than 150,000 racegoers are expected to descend on the racecourse over the three-day event, to place a few bets and soak up the atmosphere.

Yesterday’s wet and windy weather posed a challenge for those wearing their best suits and dresses, but thankfully, there was less drizzle for the second day of the festival, Ladies Day.

The world-famous event sees women from the north west and beyond piece together their most spectacular outfits and compete to win the annual Style Award.

The winner is not only crowned the best-dressed person in the greater Merseyside area, but they also get to take home a brand new Range Rover Evoque and a year’s supply of dresses.

Racegoers hope to scoop up the annual Style Award (Nigel French/PA)

It’s never easy to know what the judges are looking for, but a statement hat is a sure-fire way to make sure you stand out from the crowd. This year, racegoers went big, bold and colourful with their headgear – and we’re 100% here for it.

From flamingo fascinators to gravity-defying millinery, here are some of our favourite looks from the day…

This pair of pals took inspiration from spring florals and butterflies for their colourful outfits

(Nigel French/PA)

Bonus points to this racegoer who matched her umbrella to the rest of her ensemble

(Paul Harding/PA)

TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins went small in size but bold in blue for her Ladies Day headpiece

(Nigel French/PA)

It’s not all flowers and feathers at Aintree. A regal, bejewelled headpeice can make just as big a statement

(Peter Byrne/PA)

This amazingly kitsch flamingo fascinator was sure to be a talking point among the guests

(Nigel French/PA)

Who said hats had to be boring? If in doubt, rock a couple of pheasant feathers in your headband

(Peter Byrne/PA)

The Ladies Day attendee kept her outfit minimal so she could let her vibrant headpiece do the talking

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Of course, it wouldn’t be Ladies Day without a matching couple’s outfit

(Peter Byrne/PA)

And finally, we’re loving this squad who all put in maximum effort. How often is it that nobody lets the side down? Solid work, guys.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

© Press Association 2019