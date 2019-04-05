'Realise how beautiful you are' - this lingerie campaign wants women to celebrate their curves

Scroll through the Figleaves Instagram page and it’s clear from all the re-posted images of women of all shapes and sizes that this brand is all about promoting body positivity.

Now, in its latest confidence-boosting move, the underwear and swim retailer has unveiled a lingerie campaign that encourages women to celebrate their curves.

Plus model Leslie Sidora stars in the new campaign (Figleaves/PA)

The In Living Colour fashion shoot features a diverse line-up of models clad in bold and brightly coloured underwear available in 130 bra sizes and up to a H cup size.

None of the images have been retouched, because Figleaves wants to promote a realistic body image, not airbrushed ‘perfection’.

Danish model Nynne Dehnfjeld (Figleaves/PA)

Fronting the campaign is Leslie Sidora, a British plus model who has shot to prominence in the last year after being discovered on Instagram.

Joining Sidora is Brazilian-born Marianne Lima, Danish ‘in-betweenie’

Nynne Dehnfjeld and South African brunette Andrea Scheepers.

Brazilian model Marianne Lima (Figleaves/PA)

“At Figleaves we are committed to providing beautiful lingerie and swim for all women, whatever their shape,” the brand’s head of buying, Jenni Burt, says of the campaign.

“And we recognise that all women want to enjoy the latest styles and on-trend colours, not just basics in limited standard colours.”

Models Nynne Dehnfjeld (left) and Marianne Lima (Figleaves/PA)

While social media can be detrimental if you’re constantly comparing yourself to others, Instagram has been a force for good in Sidora’s career.

“My modelling agency found me on Instagram. Instagram is my biggest platform and where I engage the most with people,” she says.

“I find inspiration on Instagram as well, I know that brands also look up to Instagram a lot so I try my best to showcase who I am and what I love.”

Leslie Sidora hopes the campaign will help girls feel more confident – whatever their size (Figleaves/PA)

Sidora hopes that the In Living Colour campaign will inspire women who don’t feel represented in advertising and online images.

“The industry and society tends to give us the wrong idea but I hope that with the new diversity in media it will help girls feel more confident,” she says.

“Look at yourself in the mirror and realise how beautiful you are. Tell yourself those things: you’re beautiful, you’re strong – with or without stretch marks, cellulite, a belly.

“Nobody’s perfect, don’t be afraid to be you and embrace it.”

The new spring collections are available at Figleaves.com/uk

