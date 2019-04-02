As Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns, 6 style rules we've learnt from our favourite sisters

The Kardashian sisters are some of the most talked-about women on the planet, and the conversation around them is about to get a lot more heated as the 16th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians promises to shed some light on the scandal surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods.

The series, which returns to E! on Sunday, April 7, is set for all kinds of drama as producers prepare to lift the lid on the did-they-or-didn’t-they affair between Tristan Thompson (Khloe’s ex-boyfriend) and Kylie’s best friend.

While you’re busy getting the popcorn ready, we thought now might be a good time to look back at some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s best looks.

Each sister has their own distinctive vibe (Khloe is a master of power tailoring while Kylie is basically queen of streetwear), but we’ve noticed there are a few key sisterly style rules they all adhere to.

These are some of the ephemeral fashion moves you’ll probably see in the upcoming season…

1. Thigh-high boots basically go with everything



If you thought those over-the-knee boots were just for the depths of winter, think again. Even in 30-degree LA heat, you’ll still find the sisters regularly rocking a pair of slouchy suede pirate boots with crop tops, second-skin dresses and their favourite Balenciaga blazers.

2. There’s no such thing as too revealing

Kendall Jenner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (PA/Ian West)

The Kardashian-Jenners are no stranger to a bold fashion statement, and when it comes to the red carpet, it’s clear they’re totally confident in their own skin. Whether it’s a thigh-high split, a daring neckline or a sheer gown, they’re not afraid to throw out the rule book and leave very little to the imagination.

3. An oversized hoodie will always be your best friend

Once upon a time, everything fashionable on the high street was skinny-fit – skinny jeans, skinny blazers, skinny tees – so we’re loving the fact the Kardashians have basically made comfortable clothes trendy again. Case in point: The oversized hoodie. They’re cosy, practical and, as Kylie proves, can be thrown on with pretty much anything.

4. Joggers and trainers aren’t just for the gym

Thanks to the Kardashians, baggy is also back. Roomier, Nineties silhouettes are mainly Kylie’s jam, but we’ve seen Kim and Kourtney copying their little sister’s favourite combo. Bonus points if you can get your hands on a pair of Season 4 Yeezys to complete the lewk.

5. Four words: Kitten heel sock boots

On paper, a kitten heel attached to a sock boot should really be thrown into the sin bin of fashion mistakes, but when Kendall or Kylie wear it, we’re suddenly compelled to add a pair to our ASOS basket. The same goes for cycling shorts, dad trainers and velour tracksuits. Whether it’s a casual daytime look or nighttime glamour, the leg-elongating sock boot is often their go-to.

6. Tiny sunglasses always finish a summer look

They’re completely impractical, totally rubbish at keeping the sun out of your eyes and really annoying to clean, but we’re still lusting over a pair of tiny sunglasses ahead of the impending summer weather – the Kardashians make them look so good.

Still, we’re not quite sure we’re brave enough to mimic Kylie’s crystal-encrusted, Matrix-style sunnies just yet.

