Everything you need to know about Rixo, the vintage-inspired label that's taking over Instagram

Brb, we're off to snap up one of everything.

Instagram isn’t just a place to scroll through memes or stalk your ex boyfriend. From The Vampire’s Wife to Reformation, the platform has become our go-to destination for finding the coolest cult fashion brands of the moment.

The latest one we’re obsessing over? Rixo. The British brand’s dreamy midi-length printed dresses have been all over our feeds recently, thanks to celebrity fans like Holly Willoughby, Millie Mackintosh and Margot Robbie.

With pay day finally in our sights (hurrah), we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the brand of the moment…

1. It was set up by two friends

Pals Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey first met while studying at London College of Fashion together. The super fashionable pair were buyers at ASOS when they spotted a gap in the market for a easy-to-wear, feminine pieces that flatter all shapes and ages.

Rixo’s London Fashion Week SS19 presentation (Ian West/PA)

The pair started up the brand from their living room in 2015, painting all of their colourful prints by hand. Four years on and Rixo’s super wearable frocks, skirts and blouses have caught the eye of celebrities and influencers alike, and are stocked in the likes of Liberty, Net-A-Porter and Selfridges.



2. It’s inspired by vintage

“Rixo is very much based on Orlagh and myself’s personal style and vintage pieces that we love,” McCloskey told Marie Claire.

“Inspiration for our collections comes from vintage fairs and flea markets that we go to – we are always on the hunt! Charity shops are also amazing to find great pieces.”

The pair also say they love the Seventies and are inspired by the kimono-style designs by Ossie Clark and the prints of Celia Birtwell.

3. All of the dresses are super flattering

Designed to be thrown on with a battered pair of Adidas Superstars for a supermarket run or dressed up for going ‘out out’ with a square-toe heel and a pair of statement earrings, Rixo’s wrap dresses are probably the most flattering thing you’ll ever own.

While they aren’t cheap (prices range from £225 to £355), they’re made to be worn and loved again and again.

4. There’s an unmistakable ‘It’ dress every season

A few seasons ago, we couldn’t flick through a magazine or scroll through our feed without someone wearing the patchwork Chrissy dress.

This spring? Expect to see plenty of Instagrammers wearing the Chelsea – a pretty, floral midi-dress with a sloane ranger-inspired Princess Diana vibe. Consider us in love.

